Congress Trying To Create 'Anarchy': K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday accused the Congress of attempting to create“anarchy” in the country, and alleged that the party was“frustrated” and“conspiring” to create“confusion”.

He also claimed that 25 Congress MLAs, including members of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's Cabinet, would leave the party and join the BJP if Assembly elections were held in Karnataka at any time, asserting that such a political atmosphere had developed in the state.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said voters had been misled in the last election into giving some seats to the Congress-led UPA. He claimed that the Congress would not be able to repeat its previous electoral performance in the next elections.

He also said that the Congress had won 50 to 60 Lok Sabha seats in the past but predicted that the party would win fewer seats next time under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Commenting on the INDIA Bloc's request for an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Vijayendra said it was inappropriate for the Congress-led alliance to seek a meeting when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was already being heard by the Supreme Court.

He alleged that the Congress was attempting to create anarchy across the country and that the party had become frustrated.

Referring to developments in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, he said Congress leaders had spoken about youth-led unrest in those countries and suggested that similar developments could occur in Karnataka.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress was conspiring and plotting to create anarchy in the country by any means. He said the people of the country would not accept such attempts.

“If the Congress has even a little self-respect and the courage to do so, let it work to win the confidence of the country's voters. Let it win the people's trust and come to power in the country and the state,” he said.

He added that the Congress could not achieve anything by creating anarchy, repeating a lie a hundred times and generating an atmosphere of confusion.

Vijayendra said Karnataka politics had never sunk to such a low level and alleged that the conduct of politicians had reached a stage where people had begun to feel disgust towards them.

He said controversies surrounding sting operations were certainly not good for the political system. He claimed that allegations were being discussed that some Congress leaders had conducted sting operations to secure positions of power within the party and the government.

“Every day, MLAs, ministers and former chief ministers are talking about sting operations. It is being said that sting operations were conducted to become ministers or chief ministers. Everything will come out in the coming days. This is political prostitution,” he said.

He added that those who had indulged in what he described as fraudulent activities would have to face the consequences.

Accusing the state government of failing to provide adequate relief to farmers affected by severe drought, Vijayendra said the government had announced compensation of Rs 2,500 but had not released the money.

He said the government was failing to provide relief to farmers even as the state faced a severe drought. Recalling the measures taken during former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure, Vijayendra said Rs 5 lakh had been provided as compensation to people who lost their homes, while Rs 10,000 had been given for household utensils.

He alleged that the state government was bringing the sting operation controversy to the forefront to divert public attention from its failure to provide compensation and evade responsibility.

Vijayendra claimed that Karnataka's financial condition had deteriorated to the point of approaching bankruptcy. He said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his government lacked the courage to acknowledge the state's financial situation and were instead blaming the Centre to escape responsibility.

Vijayendra further alleged that state transport buses were remaining in depots because the government had failed to clear outstanding dues to oil companies.

He also criticised the government's decision to proceed with plans to construct ring roads in taluks despite the alleged shortage of funds.

Accusing the government of pursuing real estate interests, he alleged that it was attempting to use the proposed ring road projects to promote real estate dealings. He described the government as a“real estate government” and claimed that it was looking for opportunities to pursue such interests despite its financial difficulties.