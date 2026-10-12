MP Congress Leaders Join Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, reached New Delhi on Monday to join Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged vote theft and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Upon reaching New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators and senior party leaders staged a sit-in on Barakhamba Road, accusing the Election Commission of irregularities in electoral rolls.

The protest is part of the Congress's wider campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and its allegations of electoral manipulation.

Singhar said the entire Madhya Pradesh Congress had reached Delhi to stand with Rahul Gandhi in what the party described as a fight to protect democracy.

“The entire Madhya Pradesh Congress has come to Delhi to fight alongside Rahul Gandhi to protect democracy. If we have to go to jail for this fight, we are ready. We will not retreat until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Singhar said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav accused the Chief Election Commissioner of facilitating alleged vote theft under the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the party would continue its agitation until Kumar stepped down and announced that a march to the Supreme Court would also be taken out.

“Gyanesh Kumar has facilitated vote theft under the protection of the Prime Minister. We will continue our protest until he resigns,” Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been protesting against the revision of electoral rolls and demanding accountability from the Election Commission.

On October 8, the party organised demonstrations across the state, including a march in Bhopal led by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Singhar.

The party's campaign follows Rahul Gandhi's recent protests in Delhi, where opposition leaders sought to raise questions about the electoral process and demanded Kumar's resignation.

The Election Commission has defended its procedures, saying political parties must follow the prescribed process to seek meetings with its officials.

The Delhi demonstration also saw participation from Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, senior MLA Arif Masood and Tarun Bhanot.