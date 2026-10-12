Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas To Be Held On Dec 10

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) The second edition of Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026 will be held on December 10 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura, Jaipur. The event will bring together Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) from across India and around the world, along with industry leaders, corporate representatives, entrepreneurs, professionals, youth, government officials, and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for engagement and collaboration in Rajasthan's development.

Initiated by the Government of Rajasthan, Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas aims to strengthen the state's ties with its diaspora, both within India and overseas, while providing a platform for NRRs to engage with the state, share their expertise, and contribute to its development.

The inaugural edition was held on December 10, 2025, at JECC, Jaipur, and witnessed the participation of approximately 5,000 NRRs and other delegates from India and abroad. The 2026 edition will build on this initiative by facilitating meaningful dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and the exchange of ideas among stakeholders with connections to Rajasthan or an interest in its growth.

The event will provide NRRs with opportunities to interact directly with government representatives, industry leaders, investors, and experts, while exploring avenues for networking, partnerships, and collaborative initiatives.

The programme will feature sector-specific sessions bringing together experts, industry representatives, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss emerging trends, investment opportunities, and avenues for collaboration across key sectors.

The sessions will cover areas including tourism, urban development, industry, energy, and mining, alongside a dedicated session for the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

Beyond the diaspora community, the event will engage a wider spectrum of participants, including business leaders, corporate representatives, entrepreneurs, professionals, startups, young people, innovators, and social sector organisations.

By encouraging the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and ideas, Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026 aims to foster new partnerships and broaden participation in the state's development journey.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Shikhar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Non-Resident Rajasthani Affairs (DORA), said,“Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas is a testament to the unbreakable bond between Rajasthan and its people. The objective of this second edition is to create new opportunities for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and contribution. We invite Pravasi Rajasthanis, young professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives, and every stakeholder connected to Rajasthan to participate in this event and become partners in the state's development journey.”

With a focus on strengthening the relationship between Rajasthan and its wider community, Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026 aims to transform existing connections into meaningful collaborations and turn ideas into opportunities that contribute to the state's progress. Delegates interested in participating can register online through the official portal.