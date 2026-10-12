Two-Day Training To Prevent Gender-Based Violence Held In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) A two-day district-level capacity-building training programme was organised in Sawai Madhopur to strengthen efforts to prevent gender-based violence and ensure timely, sensitive, and effective assistance to affected women and girls.

Hosted by SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi, the programme focused on a multi-sectoral coordinated response, highlighting the importance of interdepartmental cooperation and streamlined support mechanisms to ensure effective assistance and protection for victims.

The training aimed to strengthen the capacity of officials and personnel from various departments to handle cases of gender-based violence, improve coordination among stakeholders, and facilitate timely access to essential support services.

The event was held on October 8 and 9.

During the training, experts and resource persons provided insights into the forms, causes, and consequences of gender-based violence, along with preventive measures.

Discussions focused on identifying cases of violence against women and girls, responding promptly and sensitively to complaints, ensuring victims' protection, and connecting them with appropriate support services.

SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi emphasised that the dignity, respect, and confidentiality of women and girls affected by violence must remain the highest priority.

Officials were encouraged to listen to victims with sensitivity, avoid causing unnecessary mental distress, and provide appropriate assistance, guidance, and protection according to their needs.

The programme highlighted the roles and responsibilities of various departments and institutions involved in responding to gender-based violence. These included the police, District Legal Services Authority, One Stop Centres, the Department of Women Empowerment, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Women Safety and Counselling Centres, Sakhi Centres, service provider organisations, Pannadhay Women Safety and Honour Centres, the Medical and Health Department, and institutions working for women's and children's protection.

The importance of coordination among the Child Welfare Committee, Special Juvenile Police Unit, District Child Protection Unit, and Juvenile Justice Board was also discussed.

Participants were sensitised to the fact that addressing gender-based violence requires more than the intervention of a single department. Timely information-sharing, coordinated action, and referrals to the appropriate agencies are essential to ensuring that victims receive comprehensive support and protection.

The training covered relevant legal provisions relating to gender-based violence, the rights of victims, and the responsibilities of the departments concerned.

Officials and personnel were sensitised to the need to ensure compliance with the law while safeguarding the safety, dignity, privacy, and confidentiality of women and girls. The sessions also underscored the importance of ensuring that victims can access assistance without facing unnecessary procedural hurdles or further distress.

The programme emphasised the need to raise awareness among women and girls about their rights, available support mechanisms, and avenues for seeking assistance.

Participants discussed ways to create a safe and supportive environment in which survivors can report violence without fear or hesitation. The discussions also focused on improving mechanisms for providing immediate assistance, protection, counselling, and guidance, as well as facilitating access to relevant services.

The two-day programme sought to enhance the capabilities of officials and personnel through discussions, experience-sharing, and an examination of procedures for responding to different situations involving gender-based violence.

The training reinforced the message that protecting the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls is a shared responsibility. Effective prevention and response require coordinated efforts by the police, district administration, health services, Women and Child Development authorities, legal services institutions, and other relevant agencies.

The overarching objective was to strengthen the prevention of gender-based violence, improve access to timely assistance and protection for affected women and girls, and contribute to creating a safe, dignified, and violence-free environment through a coordinated institutional response.