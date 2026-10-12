Riyadh Airport Attack: Embassy Officials Visit Hospital, Provide Support To Injured Indians

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 12 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it has been providing assistance to the family of the deceased Indian national, Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who died in the recent attack on Riyadh airport.

The Embassy said its officials visited the hospitals where injured people have been receiving treatment. As many as five people are in the ICU and two remain in the normal ward while the rest have been discharged from the hospital.

Sharing an update regarding the Riyadh airport attack on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "The family of late Mr. Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who passed away in the attack on Riyadh airport, has decided to conduct the funeral in Riyadh itself. Mission is providing all assistance to the bereaved family, including completion of all formalities for the funeral."

"Mission officials have visited the hospitals where injured nationals are undergoing treatment. Three persons continue to be in ICU, and two more have been admitted in the ICU, two remain in the normal ward, and rest have been discharged. The Embassy remains in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," it added.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the death of an Indian national injured in the Riyadh airport attack and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy posted on X.

The deceased, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, hailed from Hyderabad. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the attack.

On October 11, India condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport, saying that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were“unacceptable” and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."

"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," the statement read.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," it added.

On October 10, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said that the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others.