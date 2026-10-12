Mahe Church Theft: Kottayam Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangle From Toddler

Kozhikode: Police arrested a Kottayam native for stealing a gold bangle from a three-year-old girl. The child visited the Mahe Church with her parents. Mahe police took Shihab, a Kottayam native living in rented quarters, into custody. The incident happened when the family was lighting candles in front of Mother Mary's statue at the church. The victim, Meva Abhiram, is the daughter of Kuttyentavida Abhiram and Athira from Kallachi in Nadapuram, Kozhikode.

Abhiram and his family reached the Mahe Church last night. The church had a heavy rush around 9:45 PM when they were lighting candles. The little girl told her mother that someone slipped off her bangle while they were walking out. A relative had taken a photo of the child lighting the candle. The family checked this photo and noticed a man standing very close to the child in a suspicious manner. Church staff then checked the CCTV footage. The video clearly showed the man removing the bangle and escaping. Mahe police reached the spot immediately and started an investigation. They soon caught Shihab from the Mahe railway station.