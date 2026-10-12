Health Data Scientist, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

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Biography

Dileepa Ediriweera is an experienced academic and public health researcher specialising in geospatial epidemiology and health data science. His work focuses on applying advanced spatiotemporal methods to model and map the risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), including snakebite envenoming (SBE), soil-transmitted helminths (STH), and lymphatic filariasis (LF), influencing policy and control strategies in low- and middle-income countries.

Research interests

Dileepa's research focuses on neglected tropical diseases, global health, spatiotemporal epidemiology, disease mapping and survey designs in low-resource settings.

–present Post-Doctoral Research Associate, Tropical Disease Biology Centre for Neglected Tropical Diseases Centre for Snakebite Research & Interventions, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Experience