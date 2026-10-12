Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center

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Dr. Lydia Namatende-Sakwa is an Associate Research Scientist at APHRC under the Human Development Team within the Education and Youth Empowerment unit. Her work focuses on gender and education (curriculum). Lydia holds a PhD in Gender and Diversity (Gent University, Belgium); a Doctorate of Education with a specialization in Curriculum and Teaching (Teachers College, Columbia University, USA); a Master of Science degree in Educational Research (Manchester University, UK); a Master of Arts degree in Linguistics (Makerere University, Uganda); a Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Technology (University of Cape Town, South Africa) and, a Bachelor of Education degree (Makerere University, Uganda). Before joining APHRC, she served as a Senior Lecturer within the Department of Curriculum at the School of Education in Kyambogo University, Uganda. As a teacher, educator, and researcher, she has taught and published widely in matters of gender, curriculum, and qualitative research. She recently published an edited book entitled“COVID-19 and Education in Africa: Challenges, Possibilities, Opportunities,” the first of its kind to comprehensively examine the effects of COVID-19 on education in Africa. Lydia is driven by the need to create possibilities for men and women to partner toward a gender-fair society, exploiting their potential, unencumbered by debilitating gender stereotypes and sociocultural norms. Lydia is a co-founder of the African Women in Science Hub.

–present Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center

2016 Ghent University, PhD

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