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Blast In Northern Israel Leaves 20 Injured

Blast In Northern Israel Leaves 20 Injured


Date: 2026-10-12 10:04:50

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said on Monday that an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, which happened earlier today, left 20 people injured.

One person was critically wounded, and two are in serious condition, the emergency service noted.

The explosion was likely caused by unexploded ordnance, which wounded schoolchildren and teachers who were hiking near an observation point in the area.

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AzerNews

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