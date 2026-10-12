Debris From Russian Drone Falls In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"The fire caused by UAV debris that fell near one of the buildings in Pechersk was quickly extinguished," the mayor wrote.

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since evening, causing damage

As Ukrinform reported, three people were injured in a Russian attac on Kyiv on the afternoon of October 12.

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