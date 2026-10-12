Russia Targets Residential Buildings And Energy Infrastructure: Koretskyi Reports 22 Injured In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi reported this on Telegram.

"Russian forces once again attacked residential buildings overnight and in the morning. In Izium, seven private houses were damaged and one person was injured. Residential areas in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk also came under attack," Koretskyi wrote.

As of 13:00, 22 people, including two children, had been reported injured in Kharkiv after a drone struck a nine-story apartment building.

Russian attack sparks fire at shopping center in Dnipropetrovsk region

"Russian forces also attacked oil and gas facilities and other energy infrastructure in several regions overnight. They also struck warehouses, logistics companies, shopping malls, railway infrastructure, petrol stations, and farms," Koretskyi added.

Russian drone strikes a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv / Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi

He thanked rescuers, police officers, medical personnel, and everyone working at the strike sites to deal with the aftermath and assist those affected.

As previously reported, one person was killed in a Russian attack on Dnipro in the morning.