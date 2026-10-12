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Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Four


Date: 2026-10-12 10:04:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"As of 15:20, the number of people injured in today's enemy strikes has risen to four," the statement said.

Read also: Russian attack sparks fire at shopping center in Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform previously reported, three people had earlier been reported injured in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

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UkrinForm

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