Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"As of 15:20, the number of people injured in today's enemy strikes has risen to four," the statement said.

Russian attack sparks fire at shopping center in Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform previously reported, three people had earlier been reported injured in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.