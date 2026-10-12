Princess Taghrid Institute Holds Conference On Women's International Employment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training (PTI) held a conference on Monday to explore ways to strengthen women's economic participation and expand their access to international labor markets.

The conference, titled "Women's Economic Participation in International Labor Markets," was organized as part of the Centers for Migration and Development (ZME) project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Labor Ministry Secretary-General Abdul Halim Doujan said the ministry is working to expand Jordanian women's participation in local and international labor markets through safe, regulated channels that protect workers' rights.

Doujan emphasized the need to move beyond viewing women's economic participation solely as a right and toward establishing women as key economic partners equipped with the skills to achieve results and improve productivity.

PTI Director General Aghadeer Jweihan said women's economic empowerment extends beyond providing employment opportunities, describing it as an investment in individuals, families and communities and an essential step toward more inclusive and equitable development.

She explained that securing decent employment abroad requires not only professional skills but also confidence, awareness of rights and the ability to adapt to new working environments to ensure safe and sustainable participation.

Jweihan called for establishing an executive committee representing participating organizations to implement the conference's recommendations and translate its outcomes into practical measures that expand employment opportunities for Jordanian women.

She emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among government institutions, training organizations and international partners.

Jweihan expressed the institute's commitment to continued cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, GIZ and other partners to improve Jordanian women's readiness and expand their participation in international labor markets.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany, Sönke Lorenz, outlined Germany's support for improving women's access to international employment opportunities and highlighted the importance of joint efforts to develop professional skills and strengthen economic empowerment.

The conference also featured panel discussions addressing barriers to women's participation in international labor markets, available employment opportunities and the skills needed to improve access to jobs, promote economic independence and strengthen women's contribution to development.

//Petra// NQ