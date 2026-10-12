Industrial Output Ticks Up 0.62% Through August 2026: Dos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Industrial Production Rises 3.16% in August 2026 Compared with July - Industrial Production Grows 0.62% in First Eight Months of 2026 Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - The Department of Statistics (DoS) released on Monday its monthly report on the Industrial Production Quantity Index (IPQI), revealing a 0.62 percent increase for the first eight months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Industrial production experienced strong momentum in August 2026, rising 3.34 percent year-over-year compared to August 2025 and 3.16 percent month-over-month compared to July 2026.

The cumulative industrial index reached 89.45 points through August 2026, up from 88.90 points during the same period last year, according to DoS data. On a monthly basis, the index stood at 95.88 points in August 2026, compared to 92.78 points in August 2025 and 92.94 points in July 2026.

Year-to-date performance across individual sectors showed modest expansions in key industries offsetting minor contractions in mining.

Manufacturing, which commands the largest share of the index at 88.7 percent, grew by 0.71 percent through August compared to the prior year. The electricity sector, accounting for 5.9 percent of the index, expanded by 2.14 percent over the same period. Conversely, mining and quarrying, representing 5.4 percent of total weight, contracted by 2.21 percent year-to-date.

Year-over-year growth in August was similarly led by manufacturing, which grew 3.72 percent, and electricity production, which increased 3.54 percent, while mining and quarrying fell 2.97 percent compared to August 2025.

However, month-over-month performance reflected broad-based strength across all three major categories compared to July 2026. Electricity production led the monthly recovery with a 9.74 percent surge, followed by a 9.22 percent rebound in mining and quarrying, and a 2.38 percent rise in manufacturing output.

//Petra// HA