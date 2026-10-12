World Teachers' Day: Minister Says Teacher Empowerment, A Key Priority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 12 (Petra) – Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah said on Monday that the teacher remains the focal point of the educational process and an essential partner in shaping the future of education and the future of Jordan.

He spoke as he led an event to mark World Teachers' Day 2026, organized by the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) in collaboration with UNESCO, under the theme: "From Jordan to the World: Celebrating Teachers and Their Impact." The minister urged closer cooperation and partnership among the education ministry, QRTA, UNESCO, educational partners, and all stakeholders for the empowerment of teachers, providing opportunities for learning and professional growth, and turning such cooperation into a driving force toward a higher-quality and more sustainable educational future.

He said advancing education begins with investing in teachers, empowering them, fostering their professional development, listening to their voices, and providing an environment that enables them to carry out their mission with efficiency and competence.

"Celebrating teachers is not merely a tribute to a profession, but a celebration of a noble mission and a human endeavor that leaves a lasting impact on individuals and societies, shaping the present and future of nations," said the minister.

"Every great achievement begins with a teacher, every scientist, physician, engineer, or leader once sat in a classroom where a teacher played a pivotal role in shaping their journey," he pointed out.

Mahafzah said the ministry sought to establish academic and educational partnerships with local and international stakeholders focused on enhancing teachers' professional development, improving the quality of education, and building teacher capacity to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the educational process.

For her part, UNESCO Representative to Jordan and Head of Office Noha Bawazir said: "On International Teachers' Day, we celebrate the dedication of male and female teachers across Jordan and the sustainable impact they make in the lives of male and female learners and their communities. Sixty years after the adoption of the ILO-UNESCO recommendation on the situation of teachers, supporting teachers remains a common priority." She said UNESCO values its partnership with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development and the Queen Rania Academy for Teacher Training to improve the quality of education and support teachers in shaping a better future for learners.

Abdulmajeed Shamlawi, CEO of the QRTA, said International Teachers' Day is an occasion to celebrate teachers and appreciate the sustainable impact they leave on the lives of their students and communities.

"We at the Queen Rania Academy for Teacher Training believe that empowering male and female teachers through continuous professional development is a key pillar for enhancing education," he said.

"We are proud today of an important achievement, joining the International Teacher Task Force (TTF), which links Jordan's experience with the global education community and renews our commitment to supporting teachers, both male and female, and contributing to shaping a better future for education," said Shamlawi.

//Petra//SS