Jordan, UN Discuss Public Security's Role In Peacekeeping

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya welcomed UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at his office on Monday.

They discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations in areas of common interest.

They also reviewed the role of the Jordanian Public Security Directorate in peacekeeping operations, which reinforces Jordan's international standing and the competence of its police personnel.

The two sides stressed the need to step up efforts against crime, strengthen anti-narcotics measures and continue coordination and expertise exchange.

//Petra// NQ