Education Ministry Warns Against Unaccredited Foreign High School Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development warned students and parents on Monday against enrolling in unaccredited high school programs offered by foreign schools and institutions outside the Kingdom.

The ministry urged families to verify the legal status of overseas educational institutions before registering.

Officials stressed the need to confirm that foreign schools and their curricula are fully accredited and recognized by Jordanian authorities. The ministry warned that enrolling in unapproved institutions creates severe future complications regarding diploma equivalency and accreditation, potentially blocking students from enrolling in higher education institutions.

The ministry cautioned families against falling for promotional advertisements or unverified promises regarding easy diploma equivalency.

Parents and students were advised to seek information exclusively from official ministry channels to verify the accreditation of any foreign institution prior to enrollment, ensuring students protect their educational rights and future prospects.

Warning commercial educational agencies against marketing unauthorized overseas schools, the ministry declared such promotional activities illegal and confirmed it will take strict legal action against violating offices inside Jordan.

Pointing to domestic educational reforms, the ministry encouraged students to remain in the Kingdom, noting that Jordan's revamped General Secondary Education Certification Examination (Tawjihi) system offers multiple opportunities to pass and achieve competitive university admission scores.

The new system offers added flexibility by allowing students to take ministerial exams across two years, removing the incentive to seek risky alternative credentials abroad.

//Petra// HA