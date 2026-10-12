Uzbekistan's Fergana, Saudi Miahona Discuss Water Infrastructure Upgrades

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Saudi water infrastructure company Miahona discussed plans to modernize drinking water supply and sewerage networks using advanced technologies during a meeting in Riyadh on October 11.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional government, following a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Miahona Chief Executive Officer Awaadh Al Otaibi during his working visit to Saudi Arabia. The discussions focused on potential infrastructure projects and the application of the company's expertise to improve water services in the region.

Miahona specializes in water supply, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and infrastructure projects implemented through public-private partnerships (PPPs). The company also has experience in developing water supply solutions for industrial facilities and managing wastewater systems.

Miahona is expanding its presence in Uzbekistan. On September 29, 2024, the company signed a cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Uzsuvtaminot, the country's water utility company. Preliminary work has since begun on prospective projects, including initiatives in the Fergana region.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical cooperation, address the issues raised through working groups and develop specific project proposals.

Cooperation with Miahona could help Fergana attract investment and modernize essential water infrastructure. Improved water supply and sewerage networks could increase service reliability, strengthen wastewater management, and support more efficient use of water resources, an important consideration for Uzbekistan's water-intensive agricultural sector and growing urban communities.