As Election Day Approaches, Some Rancho Cucamonga Residents Are Asking How Major Decisions Get Made

MENAFN - GetNews)"David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and longtime Rancho Cucamonga resident running for City Council District 2 in the November 2026 election. VanGorden is running against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw for the District 2 seat."City Council candidate David VanGorden says understanding the decision-making process is an important part of informed voting.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - With the November election approaching, many Rancho Cucamonga residents are taking a closer look at how local government operates and how major decisions affecting the community are made.

Among the questions being discussed is the frequency of unanimous City Council votes on issues ranging from development and infrastructure to spending and long-term planning.

David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, says the discussion is not about disagreement for the sake of disagreement. Instead, he believes residents have a right to understand how different viewpoints are considered before important decisions are approved.

"When residents attend a council meeting, they expect to see discussion, debate, and thoughtful consideration of the issues before the city," VanGorden said. "People want to know that all perspectives are being evaluated before decisions are made."

VanGorden notes that council members receive staff reports, review materials, and prepare for meetings well before votes take place. Even so, he says many residents have expressed an interest in learning more about how decisions evolve before reaching the council dais.

"Residents are engaged and paying attention," he said. "They care about growth, traffic, public safety, infrastructure, and the future of Rancho Cucamonga. Naturally, they want to understand the process behind the decisions that affect their daily lives."

As development continues throughout the city, VanGorden believes transparency and communication will play an increasingly important role in maintaining public confidence.

"Good government is not just about making decisions," he said. "It's about helping residents understand why those decisions are being made."

VanGorden says that public trust grows when residents feel informed, heard, and respected, even when opinions differ.

"A unanimous vote is not necessarily good or bad," he said. "What matters is that residents feel the process is open, transparent, and responsive to the community."

With ballots soon arriving in mailboxes, VanGorden encourages voters to learn about the candidates, attend community events, ask questions, and become involved in local government.

"Local elections have a direct impact on the quality of life we experience every day," he said. "This is an opportunity for residents to decide what kind of leadership they want moving forward."

ABOUT DAVID VANGORDEN

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and longtime Rancho Cucamonga resident running for City Council District 2 in the November 2026 election.

His campaign focuses on responsible growth, infrastructure planning, public safety, fiscal accountability, and ensuring residents have a stronger voice in local government.

VanGorden is running against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw for the District 2 seat.

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