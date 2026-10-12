MENAFN - GetNews)"Michael Warren Real Estate - Top Team in Woodside & Atherton"Michael Warren, a Woodside, CA Realtor with Compass, is ranked No. 2 by sales volume among real estate agents in Woodside by RealTrends Verified, based on 2025 sales data. Michael Warren Real Estate reports that the top real estate agent in Woodside CA ranking reflects $113.96 million in 2025 sales volume across 14 sides, with an average price of $8.14 million, and also places him No. 91 in California and No. 253 nationally.

Woodside, California - October 12, 2026 - Michael Warren, a Realtor with Compass based in Woodside, is ranked No. 2 by sales volume among real estate agents in Woodside, CA by RealTrends Verified. The ranking is based on 2025 sales data and reflects $113.96 million in total sales volume across 14 transaction sides, with an average sale price of $8.14 million.

Michael Warren's RealTrends Verified profile carries two designations based on his 2025 results: Top Agent by Volume and City Ranked Agent by Volume. The same data places him No. 91 by volume in California and No. 253 by volume nationally. His 2025 volume covers all of his sales that year, including transactions in Atherton and Portola Valley as well as Woodside.

His 2025 Woodside sales included 320 Harcross Road, a 1929 French chateau on five acres, which Warren represented on the listing side. According to Redfin's sale history for 320 Harcross Road, the home was listed at $18.9 million on September 2, 2025, went pending on September 8 and sold for its full $18.9 million asking price on September 15, 2025. Earlier that year, Warren represented the buyers of 1491 Cañada Lane, a home built in 2015 on one acre, which was listed at $11.5 million on April 21, 2025, went pending the next day and sold for $12.6 million on May 5, 2025, per Redfin's sale history for 1491 Cañada Lane.

Clients have described his work in reviews on his website. A buyer who purchased a family home in Woodside wrote, "Michael is an outstanding real estate agent and we loved every part of working with him when we purchased our family home in Woodside." Another client who relocated from out of state wrote, "Moving from out of state, we put Michael's local knowledge and network to the test. Not only did he work tirelessly to find us our perfect home, he stuck by our side after the sale to interview contractors and maintenance people."

Warren is a San Francisco Peninsula native who grew up in San Mateo and earned a business degree with a concentration in finance from Notre Dame de Namur University. Before entering real estate, he worked at several Silicon Valley startups and spent two years at a San Francisco law firm. He teamed up with Mary and Brent Gullixson in 2015, and his work in Woodside led him to settle in the town, where he lives with his wife and three children.

His Woodside transactions include acreage and equestrian properties on Cañada Road and Woodside Road, historic homes such as a 1901 Victorian on 3.4 acres, and smaller homes in Woodside Glens. Warren also specializes in Atherton real estate, where he represented the buyer on the $40 million sale of 233 Park Lane in 2023, a transaction covered by The Real Deal and the San Francisco Chronicle. His website states that he has handled confidential, NDA-backed transactions for more than 10 years, and he offers off-market and Compass Private Exclusive options for sellers who want privacy.

Michael Warren Real Estate and the Warren family contributed more than $45,000 to the Woodside School Foundation between 2023 and 2024, according to his website.

Details on Warren's Woodside sales, the RealTrends Verified ranking and local market information are available on his page for buyers and sellers looking for a top real estate agent in Woodside, CA. He is also featured in a local guide on who to hire to sell a home in Woodside, CA.

About Michael Warren Real Estate

Michael Warren Real Estate is the real estate practice of Michael Warren, a Realtor and broker associate with Compass, licensed by the California Department of Real Estate since December 2014 (CA DRE #01968537). The practice represents buyers and sellers across the Mid-Peninsula, with a focus on Woodside and Atherton estates, acreage and equestrian properties, and off-market and confidential transactions. Its services include Compass Concierge, international guidance for relocating clients, and local real estate investment and family planning consulting. The office is located at 2930 Woodside Road in Woodside, California.