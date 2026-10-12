Devtools Academy Drives 4.17M+ Reach For Cline Through Multi-Channel Developer Creator Campaign

MENAFN - GetNews) Creator-led marketing program by DevTools Academy activated more than 80 developer creators across X, YouTube, newsletters, Instagram and LinkedIn.

HOUSTON, TX - October 12, 2026 - DevTools Academy, a developer marketing agency with a core focus on DevTools and AI brands, announced the results of its creator-led marketing engagement with Cline, an open-source AI coding agent built for developers.

DevTools Academy sourced and managed more than 80 developer creators across X, YouTube, newsletters, Instagram and LinkedIn. The campaign generated more than 4.17 million views and 8,061 engagements, while supporting Cline's product launches and establishing X as its primary creator-driven distribution channel.

The engagement was designed to help Cline build a more structured and scalable approach to developer distribution. Prior to the campaign, the company lacked a structured creator acquisition channel, had limited distribution beyond its core audience, and did not have a repeatable launch campaign playbook.

"Developer audiences are different from traditional consumer audiences," said Ankur Tyagi, Founder of DevTools Academy. "The creators who can effectively reach developers aren't necessarily the ones with the largest audiences. They need to understand the technology, the audience and the problems the product solves. For Cline, we focused on finding those relevant voices and building a distribution system around them."

A central component of the campaign was selecting creators based on their relevance to Cline's developer audience rather than simply their follower counts.

DevTools Academy tested creators and content formats across multiple channels to identify where Cline could generate the strongest distribution and engagement. X ultimately emerged as the highest-performing channel, driving the majority of the campaign's reach and engagement.

The campaign also expanded Cline's creator distribution beyond social media through YouTube and developer newsletters, creating additional opportunities to reach developers through educational, technical and demo-driven content.

About DevTools Academy

DevTools Academy is a marketing agency by developers, for developers. DTA helps AI and developer tools companies reach technical audiences through developer marketing and creator partnerships. The company works across YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, UGC and technical newsletters. DevTools Academy's client work includes creator-led campaigns for companies including Cline, Coderabbit, and Oumi.