Noida International University Hosts Rubaru Freshers 2026 Featuring Parmish Verma
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida International University (NIU) organised Rubaru Freshers 2026, welcoming its incoming batch with a vibrant celebration featuring music, dance, fashion and cultural performances. Popular singer and actor Parmish Verma performed at the event, adding to the excitement of the university's annual fresher celebration with over 10,000 students.
The event brought together students, faculty members and university leadership to celebrate the beginning of a new academic journey. The programme featured a range of cultural activities, including a fashion show, dance performances, singing acts and live band performances, providing students with a platform to showcase their creativity, confidence and artistic talent.
Addressing the freshers, Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, Noida International University, said,“A university is not just a place to earn a degree; it is where young minds discover their potential, develop values and prepare to contribute meaningfully to society. I encourage our new students to remain curious, embrace opportunities and pursue excellence in every aspect of their lives. Welcome to NIU, where your aspirations can take shape.”
Dr Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Noida International University, said,“The beginning of university life brings new opportunities, responsibilities and experiences. I urge our students to uphold integrity, discipline and respect while remaining open to new ideas. Make the most of your time here, learn from every experience and build friendships and skills that will support you throughout your lives.”
Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, Noida International University, added,“At NIU, we strive to create an environment where academic learning goes hand in hand with personal growth and innovation. Rubaru Freshers 2026 reflects the energy and diversity of our student community. I welcome the incoming batch and encourage every student to participate actively, explore their interests and make their university journey meaningful.”
Through Rubaru Freshers 2026, NIU reaffirmed its focus on fostering a vibrant campus culture that encourages student engagement, self-expression and holistic development alongside academic excellence.
The event brought together students, faculty members and university leadership to celebrate the beginning of a new academic journey. The programme featured a range of cultural activities, including a fashion show, dance performances, singing acts and live band performances, providing students with a platform to showcase their creativity, confidence and artistic talent.
Addressing the freshers, Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, Noida International University, said,“A university is not just a place to earn a degree; it is where young minds discover their potential, develop values and prepare to contribute meaningfully to society. I encourage our new students to remain curious, embrace opportunities and pursue excellence in every aspect of their lives. Welcome to NIU, where your aspirations can take shape.”
Dr Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Noida International University, said,“The beginning of university life brings new opportunities, responsibilities and experiences. I urge our students to uphold integrity, discipline and respect while remaining open to new ideas. Make the most of your time here, learn from every experience and build friendships and skills that will support you throughout your lives.”
Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, Noida International University, added,“At NIU, we strive to create an environment where academic learning goes hand in hand with personal growth and innovation. Rubaru Freshers 2026 reflects the energy and diversity of our student community. I welcome the incoming batch and encourage every student to participate actively, explore their interests and make their university journey meaningful.”
Through Rubaru Freshers 2026, NIU reaffirmed its focus on fostering a vibrant campus culture that encourages student engagement, self-expression and holistic development alongside academic excellence.
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