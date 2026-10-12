Global Slip-On Flanges Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Market To Reach US$2.12 Billion As Energy And Pipeline Investments Drive 7.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target renewable energy, LNG, pipelines and urban infrastructure with low-cost, easy-to-install slip-on flanges that reduce downtime and support scalable project execution.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Slip-On Flanges Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global slip-on flanges market was valued at US$ 1.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 2.12 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during 2026-2034, supported by expanding renewable energy capacity, oil & gas infrastructure, power generation projects, and urban utility development.

Renewable energy investment is creating significant opportunities for slip-on flange manufacturers and suppliers. These components are used in wind turbine foundations, solar thermal plants, bioenergy processing units, hydrogen production facilities, and associated piping systems. Ease of installation, competitive cost, and suitability for medium-pressure applications make slip-on flanges a preferred option for developers and engineering, procurement, and construction firms seeking efficient project delivery and reduced downtime.

Offshore wind farms and hydrogen facilities also require durable, corrosion-resistant piping systems, increasing demand for standardized flange components across international supply chains. In December 2025, the International Energy Agency projected that global renewable power capacity would increase by nearly 4,600 GW between 2025 and 2030. This represents approximately twice the renewable capacity deployed during 2019-2024.

The rapid buildout of clean energy infrastructure is increasing procurement requirements for fluid transport, cooling, processing, and structural integration systems. Government incentives, private investment, and advances in modular construction are further supporting the use of slip-on flanges in onshore and offshore renewable energy projects.

Oil & gas infrastructure remains another major source of market growth. Pipeline networks, refineries, petrochemical complexes, and domestic fuel distribution systems are expanding, particularly in China and India, as governments prioritize energy security. Slip-on flanges are widely specified for large-scale pipeline installations because of their cost efficiency, alignment capabilities, and installation advantages.

Growth in the power generation sector is strengthening demand across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy facilities operating under moderate pressure conditions. The expansion of LNG import terminals in India and Southeast Asia is also increasing the need for standardized piping components. In parallel, investment in municipal water supply, wastewater treatment, and smart city projects is supporting adoption in urban infrastructure. Reduced installation time is particularly valuable in densely populated locations where construction schedules and operational disruptions must be closely managed.

Asia Pacific benefits from strong manufacturing capabilities and competitive production costs, led by China's large-scale industrial base. These advantages improve the availability of standardized slip-on flanges and make them accessible to small and medium-sized contractors. Continued investment in energy, manufacturing, and public infrastructure is expected to reinforce regional demand throughout the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include AFG Holdings Inc, General Flange & Forge LLC, FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH, Armetal Stainless Pipe, Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A., Coastal Flange, Inc., London Fittings & Flanges Ltd, Kerkau Manufacturing Inc, KME Germany GmbH, and Texas Flange.

The slip-on flanges market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources supplied qualitative and quantitative market information, segment-level analysis, and forecasts. Primary interviews with vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders were used to validate the findings and provide additional industry insight.

Reasons to Buy



Identify global slip-on flanges market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and key segments.

Evaluate business priorities and support the realignment of corporate strategies.

Assess emerging industry trends and recommendations for effective long-term planning.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Analyze market drivers, constraints, competitive trends, and regional developments. Improve decision-making related to product strategies, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial investment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Slip-On Flanges Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Slip-On Flanges Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Investment in Oil and Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Development

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.1.3 Surging Demand for Renewable Energy Worldwide

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Price Fluctuations

4.2.2 Longer Time Required for Installing Flanges

4.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rapid Growth of Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

4.3.2 Manufacturers Focus on Developing Custom Products

4.3.3 Use of Advanced Corrosion-Resistant Materials

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Adoption of Automation and Precision Manufacturing

4.4.2 Integration of Smart Inspection Technologies

4.4.3 Focus on Sustainability and Lightweight Solutions

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Slip-On Flanges Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Slip-On Flanges Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Slip-On Flanges Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Slip-On Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Material

6.1 Slip-On Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

6.2 Segment Overview and Revenue Analysis, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.2.1 Stainless Steel

6.2.2 Carbon Steel

6.2.3 Alloy Steel

6.2.4 Others

7. Slip-On Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Application

7.1 Slip-On Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

7.2 Segment Overview and Revenue Analysis, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.2.1 Oil and Gas

7.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

7.2.3 Power Generation

7.2.4 Manufacturing

7.2.5 Water Management

7.2.6 Food and Beverages

7.2.7 Others

8. Slip-On Flanges Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Market Segmentation by Material and Application

8.1.3 Country Analysis

8.1.3.1 United States

8.1.3.2 Canada

8.1.3.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.2 Market Segmentation by Material and Application

8.2.3 Country Analysis

8.2.3.1 Germany

8.2.3.2 France

8.2.3.3 Italy

8.2.3.4 United Kingdom

8.2.3.5 Russia

8.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.2 Market Segmentation by Material and Application

8.3.3 Country Analysis

8.3.3.1 China

8.3.3.2 Japan

8.3.3.3 India

8.3.3.4 Australia

8.3.3.5 South Korea

8.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.2 Market Segmentation by Material and Application

8.4.3 Country Analysis

8.4.3.1 South Africa

8.4.3.2 Saudi Arabia

8.4.3.3 United Arab Emirates

8.4.3.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 Market Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.2 Market Segmentation by Material and Application

8.5.3 Country Analysis

8.5.3.1 Brazil

8.5.3.2 Argentina

8.5.3.3 Rest of South and Central America

9. Slip-On Flanges Market - Key Company Profiles

9.1 Profile Coverage

9.1.1 Key Facts

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 Products and Services

9.1.4 Financial Overview

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Developments

9.2 Companies Profiled

9.2.1 AFG Holdings Inc

9.2.2 General Flange & Forge LLC

9.2.3 FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH

9.2.4 Armetal Stainless Pipe

9.2.5 Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A.

9.2.6 Coastal Flange, Inc.

9.2.7 London Fittings & Flanges Ltd

9.2.8 Kerkau Manufacturing Inc

9.2.9 Texas Flange

9.2.10 KME Germany GmbH

10. Appendix

10.1 Glossary

10.2 Research Methodology and Approach

10.2.1 Secondary Research

10.2.2 Primary Research

10.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

10.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

10.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

10.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

10.2.5 Currency Conversion

10.3 About the Analyst

10.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [128]

List of Figures [54]

CONTACT US

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No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the prior permission of the publisher, "The Insight Partners".

Companies

The List of Companies - Slip-On Flanges Market



AFG Holdings Inc

General Flange & Forge LLC

FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH

Armetal Stainless Pipe

Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A.

Coastal Flange, Inc.

London Fittings & Flanges Ltd

Kerkau Manufacturing Inc

KME Germany GmbH Texas Flange

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