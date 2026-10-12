Global Bioprocess Automation Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On AI, Perfusion And Single-Use Growth With Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Sartorius And Lonza

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocess Automation Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocess automation market is experiencing strong growth as biopharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced process control technologies to improve production efficiency, consistency and scalability. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and providing forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis assesses key segments, regional performance, growth drivers, constraints and emerging bioprocess automation trends.

The bioprocess automation market reached approximately $6.36 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $11.46 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5%. Continued investment in automated bioprocessing technologies is expected to support further growth at a CAGR of 12% between 2030 and 2035, bringing the global market value to approximately $20.24 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by rising demand for personalized medicine and biologics, continued development of cell and gene therapies, and shortages of skilled bioprocessing professionals. Automation has become increasingly important for manufacturers seeking to improve process repeatability, maintain product quality and manage complex production environments. However, cybersecurity concerns, data security risks and limited standardization across technology platforms constrained adoption during the historic period.

Future bioprocess automation market growth will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), greater use of outsourced biopharmaceutical production, rising biotechnology research and development investment, and expanded vaccine manufacturing capacity. Potential barriers include high capital requirements, complex system integration and uncertainty associated with tariffs and international trade disputes.

Key bioprocess automation market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into process control, real-time monitoring and optimization. AI-enabled multi-channel biosensing, intelligent cell-processing systems and advanced bioprocess development platforms are improving production quality, safety and process reliability. Automated gradient-making technologies are also supporting more precise purification workflows, while distributed control systems are being adopted to provide centralized supervision of complex bioprocess operations.

By process control system component, the market is segmented into sensors, actuators and controllers. Controllers represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 39.9% of the market, or approximately $2.53 billion. Sensors are forecast to be the fastest-growing component segment between 2025 and 2030, with a projected CAGR of 13.8%, supported by increasing demand for continuous monitoring, real-time data acquisition and automated process adjustments.

Based on scale of operation, the market includes preclinical, clinical and commercial operations. Commercial operations held the largest share in 2025, representing 65.7% of the market, or approximately $4.17 billion. Preclinical operations are expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14% as biotechnology organizations increase early-stage research and automate experimental workflows.

By mode of operation, the bioprocess automation market is divided into batch, fed-batch and perfusion processing. Fed-batch systems accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 46.5%, equivalent to approximately $2.96 billion. Perfusion processing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 18.7% as manufacturers pursue continuous processing and higher productivity.

Compatibility segments include single-use systems, stainless-steel systems and other bioprocessing platforms. Single-use systems led the market in 2025, accounting for 46.4%, or approximately $2.95 billion. This segment is also expected to grow the fastest through 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9%, reflecting increasing demand for flexible capacity, scalable manufacturing and efficient changeovers.

North America was the largest regional bioprocess automation market in 2025, accounting for 42% of global revenue, or approximately $2.67 billion. Asia-Pacific ranked next, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are forecast to be the fastest-growing regions through 2030, with respective CAGRs of 14% and 13.5%. North America and South America are projected to follow, expanding at CAGRs of 12% and 11.9%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; bioprocess automation indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

