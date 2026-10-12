China Large Size Graphite Electrode Market Trends And Forecast, 2025-2031 UHP Adoption And Electric Arc Furnace Steel Demand Unlock Strategic Growth Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Size Graphite Electrode Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large size graphite electrode market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031. China is also forecast to record strong growth over this period, supported by the rising adoption of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes, infrastructure and construction activity, and increasing use of needle coke.

The outlook for China's large size graphite electrode market remains positive, with significant opportunities in electric arc furnace steelmaking. Market analysis is presented in value terms ($B), covering historical data from 2019 and forecasts through 2031.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, 700mm-800mm electrodes are expected to register higher growth through 2031 due to their environmental and economic benefits. By application, electric arc furnace steel is expected to remain the largest segment, driven by the use of graphite electrodes in producing steel from scrap metal.

Emerging Trends in the Large Size Graphite Electrode Market in China



Advanced manufacturing: Improved graphitization, automation, and quality-control technologies are increasing electrode durability, consistency, and production efficiency.

Demand for high-performance products: Steelmakers are seeking larger electrodes with superior thermal and electrical properties to support higher current loads, reduce consumption, and limit operational downtime.

Sustainable production: Environmental regulations are accelerating investment in cleaner manufacturing, waste reduction, recycling, and responsibly sourced raw materials. Supply chain optimization: Producers are strengthening supplier relationships, increasing local sourcing, and improving logistics to manage raw material shortages and price fluctuations.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are expanding and modernizing production facilities to improve capacity, product quality, and supply reliability.

Research and development efforts are producing electrodes with better thermal stability, longer operating life, and lower consumption rates.

Automation and enhanced process controls are helping producers reduce costs and maintain consistent specifications. Recycling initiatives and lower-emission production methods are gaining importance as companies respond to stricter environmental requirements.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Electric arc furnace steelmaking: The transition toward energy-efficient steel production creates opportunities for large electrodes capable of handling higher current loads.

Product innovation: Enhanced material compositions and manufacturing processes can help suppliers deliver longer-lasting, energy-efficient products and differentiate their offerings.

Green manufacturing: Low-emission processes, recyclable materials, and waste-reduction technologies can strengthen regulatory compliance and customer appeal.

Capacity and supply investment: New facilities, plant upgrades, and strategic raw material partnerships can reduce bottlenecks and improve supply chain resilience. Export development: China's production capabilities provide opportunities to serve growing demand in international and emerging markets.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market drivers:



Growth in electric arc furnace steelmaking and demand from infrastructure, construction, automotive, and machinery industries.

Technological improvements that increase electrode performance, energy efficiency, and operating life.

Access to natural graphite resources and continued development of synthetic graphite production. International demand supported by China's established manufacturing capacity and export capabilities.

Market challenges:



Stringent environmental regulations that require capital investment in cleaner processes and emission controls.

Volatility in natural graphite, synthetic graphite, and needle coke prices, which can affect production costs and margins.

Trade restrictions, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions that may limit market access and disrupt supply chains. The need to balance capacity expansion with product quality, sustainability requirements, and changing steel-industry demand.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain a central market for large size graphite electrodes through 2031 due to its extensive steelmaking base, expanding electric arc furnace capacity, and investment in manufacturing technology. Domestic producers are positioned to benefit from capacity upgrades, high-performance product development, and sustainable production initiatives. China's role in international supply will remain significant, although export growth may be affected by tariffs, trade policies, raw material costs, and geopolitical conditions.

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