Global Capsid Tropism Screening Platforms Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 14.4% CAGR To $1.45B By 2030 As Sarepta, Voyager, REGENXBIO And Dyno Scale AI And NGS Screening

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Capsid Tropism Screening Platforms Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capsid tropism screening platforms market is experiencing rapid growth as investment in gene therapy research, viral vector engineering and precision medicine continues to rise. The market is projected to increase from $0.74 billion in 2025 to $0.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.45 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing investment in gene therapy research, greater demand for viral vector optimization and wider adoption of flow cytometry and sequencing technologies. The expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research infrastructure, combined with a growing focus on personalized medicine, has also strengthened demand for advanced capsid screening capabilities.

Growth through 2030 is expected to be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence into capsid tropism analysis and the increasing deployment of high-content imaging, microfluidics and single-cell sequencing. Contract research organizations are also expanding their gene therapy development capabilities, creating additional demand for scalable screening platforms. At the same time, multiplex assays, digital polymerase chain reaction technologies and next-generation sequencing are enabling researchers to evaluate viral vector performance with greater speed and precision.

High-throughput capsid screening platforms are becoming increasingly important in gene therapy and vaccine development. Market trends include the broader use of next-generation sequencing solutions, growing integration of flow cytometry, and continued expansion of assay kits and reagent portfolios. Demand is also rising for technologies that support the identification and optimization of adeno-associated virus capsids for targeted delivery applications.

The growing demand for targeted gene therapies remains a major capsid tropism screening platforms market driver. Rising rates of genetic and rare diseases, advances in vector engineering and increased investment in precision medicine are encouraging the development of treatments designed to improve therapeutic effectiveness while limiting off-target effects. Capsid tropism screening enables researchers to evaluate and select viral vectors with the tissue and cell specificity required for these programs.

Clinical development activity further supports the market outlook. According to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase III clinical trials increased by 10% during the fourth quarter of 2023. This represented the first quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2022 and highlighted renewed momentum in late-stage gene therapy development.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating innovation in high-throughput and barcoded adeno-associated virus screening. In August 2025, PackGene Biotech Inc. entered a licensing agreement with the Children's Medical Research Institute to commercialize barcoded, high-throughput adeno-associated virus capsid screening kits. The technology allows researchers to assess multiple capsid variants simultaneously using barcode systems and next-generation sequencing. The collaboration is intended to streamline capsid selection, improve access to advanced screening tools and shorten gene therapy development timelines.

Market consolidation is also strengthening technological capabilities. In April 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. acquired adeno-associated virus capsid discovery and engineering platform assets from StrideBio for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was designed to expand Ginkgo Bioworks' viral vector design and capsid tropism screening capabilities while reinforcing its position in the gene therapy market.

North America was the largest capsid tropism screening platforms market in 2025, supported by established biotechnology research infrastructure and substantial gene therapy investment. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: High-Throughput Screening; Next-Generation Sequencing; Flow Cytometry; Other Technologies

2) By Product Type: Assay Kits; Reagents; Instruments; Software; Services

3) By Application: Gene Therapy Development; Vaccine Development; Drug Discovery; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Academic and Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By High-Throughput Screening: Cell-Based Screening; Biochemical Screening; High-Content Screening; Automated Screening; Label-Free Screening

2) By Next-Generation Sequencing: Short-Read Sequencing; Long-Read Sequencing; Targeted Sequencing; Whole-Genome Sequencing; Single-Cell Sequencing

3) By Flow Cytometry: Conventional Flow Cytometry; Spectral Flow Cytometry; Imaging Flow Cytometry; Cell Sorting; Mass Cytometry

4) By Other Technologies: Microfluidics-Based Screening; High-Content Imaging; Mass Spectrometry; Polymerase Chain Reaction and Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction; Immunoassay-Based Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

