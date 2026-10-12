Sakon Introduces Ask Milotm, The AI Companion For Enterprise Telecom On Servicenow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New companion application, now available on the ServiceNow Store, brings conversational AI to enterprise mobility while delivering a simpler employee experience

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, a leader in enterprise telecom management, today announced the availability of Ask MiloTM, an AI-powered companion application for Sakon Telecom Connect, now available on the ServiceNow Store. Ask Milo gives employees a simple, conversational way to complete common mobility requests directly within ServiceNow, improving the employee experience while reducing manual effort for IT and mobility teams.

Built on Sakon's trusted enterprise telecom platform and integrated with ServiceNow, Ask Milo allows employees to ask natural language questions and complete routine requests without navigating multiple systems or submitting traditional service tickets.

At launch, Ask Milo supports several of the most common enterprise mobility requests, including:



Checking the status of a mobile request

Viewing device upgrade eligibility

Ordering a new mobile device

Reporting a lost or stolen device Requesting a device upgrade



Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Ask Milo is purpose-built for enterprise telecom operations. It works with the trusted telecom data already synchronized through Sakon Telecom Connect, enabling employees to receive accurate, contextual responses while organizations maintain their existing governance, workflows, and security controls within ServiceNow.

"Enterprise employees expect technology to be as intuitive at work as it is in their everyday lives," said Michele Wheeler, VP of Product Solutions at Sakon. "With Ask Milo, we're bringing a conversational experience to enterprise mobility that allows employees to simply ask for what they need. Behind the scenes, Sakon combines trusted telecom data, intelligent automation, and ServiceNow workflows to deliver fast, accurate, and secure outcomes."

Ask Milo extends the capabilities of Sakon Telecom Connect, Sakon's certified ServiceNow application that connects enterprise mobility operations with ServiceNow workflows. Together, the applications help organizations improve employee self-service, automate telecom lifecycle processes, and provide IT teams with greater operational efficiency through trusted telecom data.

"Ask Milo represents another step in Sakon's commitment to simplifying enterprise telecom management," said Amine Doukkali, Chief Operating Officer at Sakon. "Organizations are looking for practical ways to apply AI that improve employee experiences while strengthening operational efficiency and governance. By extending Sakon Telecom Connect with Ask Milo, we're helping customers realize the value of AI within the ServiceNow platform using the trusted telecom data they already rely on."

Ask Milo is now available on the ServiceNow Store for organizations using Sakon Telecom Connect.

For more information, visit ServiceNow Store to learn more about Ask Milo and Sakon Telecom Connect.

About Sakon

Sakon provides purpose-built enterprise technology and solutions that orchestrate mobility, network, and financial lifecycles to transform fragmented telecom operations through trusted data, intelligent automation, enterprise governance, and AI-driven insights. Since 2003, Sakon has helped global enterprises simplify telecom management, improve operational efficiency, and deliver better employee experiences.

Contant Info

Michele Wheeler

...