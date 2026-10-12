6 Ways To Create A More Sustainable Bathroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Conserving water, energy and resources is key to running an environmentally friendly household, and one of the best places to start is your bathroom. As one of the most frequently used rooms in the house, it's a small space that makes a big difference. Every flush, shower, twist of the tap and restock of restroom essentials is an opportunity to manage your ecological footprint.

The good news is you don't need a full-scale remodel to make your bathroom more efficient. Small changes to daily habits, routine maintenance and upgraded plumbing fixtures can all have a valuable impact. By making thoughtful choices at home now, you can protect your community's freshwater supplies, consume less energy and help create a more sustainable future.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For useful ways to save water, conserve energy and reduce waste, consider these tips from the bathroom design and sustainability experts at TOTO.

Fix Leaks Before They Waste More Water

From dripping faucets to worn toilet flappers, small leaks can quickly add up. In fact, according to the EPA, the average household wastes approximately 9,400 gallons of water each year due to leaks. That can mean money going down the drain, too: If you notice your water bill is increasing and can't figure out why, a hidden leak could be responsible.

To test whether your toilet has a silent leak, try adding a dye tablet or a few drops of food coloring to the tank. If color seeps into the bowl before you've flushed (usually within 10 minutes), it likely means an issue with the flapper. Many leaks are easy fixes, but a trained plumbing professional can give you more specific guidance.

Choose Water-Efficient Fixtures

Upgrading your plumbing fixtures can make an immediate difference, particularly when you choose EPA WaterSense-labeled models designed to save water without sacrificing performance. The water-efficiency specialists at TOTO helped shape the product-performance standards for the program, which turns 20 this year.

Its toilets pair elegant design with water-saving performance and no compromises on power. They are designed to use either 1.0 or 1.28 gallons per flush (GPF), representing water savings of 37.5% or 20%, respectively, compared with the federal standard of 1.6 GPF. Whether you're looking for the Aurora 's elegant sculptural design, the Redington 's clean architectural lines or the Glaston 's timeless two-piece look, each model features powerful, gravity-driven flush performance and an ultrasmooth ceramic bowl glaze for easy cleaning, all while using less water.

Cut Paper and Single-Use Waste

Next time you're ready to restock your bathroom cabinets, consider some simple eco-friendly product swaps. Look for toilet tissue made with recycled or sustainable materials or consider adding a bidet to reduce paper use – and never flush anything except toilet paper, even wipes labeled“flushable.” Instead of buying soap and personal care products in single-use packaging, you can lower your plastic consumption by choosing refillable containers. When possible, opt for a stash of washable cloths for cleaning rather than relying on disposable wipes and paper towels.

Take Shorter Showers and Make Every Gallon Count

Spending less time in the shower is one of the most impactful things one person can do to save water. Showering accounts for nearly 17% of residential indoor water use, according to the EPA, and if you prefer warm showers, that also means using energy to heat the water.

Make a habit of staying in the shower long enough to complete your routine but not lingering beyond that. To make each minute more water-efficient, consider upgrading to TOTO's 2-Mode Showerhead, available in stylish round and square designs. Its efficient 1.75 GPM flow is paired with Comfort Wave for a stimulating experience and Warm Spa for soothing, enveloping warmth. You can also save water by turning off the tap while you lather with soap and shampoo, a technique sometimes referred to as a“Navy shower.”

Ventilate Efficiently to Control Moisture

Keeping your bathroom and the rest of your home in good condition relies in large part on controlling moisture and humidity. Use exhaust fans to vent moist air outside – not just into an attic or another enclosed space where it can cause damage, rot or mold. You can also use smart home features like humidity sensors and timers to control ventilation without running the fan longer than necessary.

Maintain Fixtures for a Longer Life

By taking good care of your bathroom fixtures, you can extend their longevity, thereby saving resources compared to replacing them more frequently. Follow manufacturers' care instructions for cleaning and maintenance, avoiding abrasive cleaners that may wear away finishes. Aim to proactively remove any mineral buildup on faucets and showerheads, since it can reduce water flow and prematurely age your fixtures.

Keep an eye on serviceable components that tend to wear out – such as seals, faucet cartridges and toilet fill components – and see if you can fix or replace them individually first. When the time comes to upgrade toilets, sinks and showers, choose high-quality options you'll be happy to have in your home for years to come.

Learn more about sustainable bathroom fixtures at TotoUSA.com.

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group's earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

CONTACT: Michael French...