Heilind Electronics Now Offering Molex Versapower Connectors For High-Density, High-Current Board-To-Board Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combine power and signal in a single 0.30mm-pitch interface to save board space, reduce heat, and simplify assembly in miniaturized designs.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, now offers the Molex VersaPower Connector, a next-generation embedded board-to-board system that delivers up to 15.0A of current in a 0.30mm pitch and a 0.60mm mated height.

Designed for space-constrained, high-density assemblies, the VersaPower series addresses a persistent trade-off faced by engineers in automotive, appliance, industrial automation, medical, mobile device, and networking applications: connectors small enough to fit the available board area often cannot carry the current the design requires. By integrating power and signal contacts in a single hybrid interface, VersaPower eliminates the need for a separate power connector, reducing component count and freeing valuable board space.

A key differentiator of the VersaPower series is its low contact resistance-a maximum of 15 milliohms on power contacts and 30 milliohms on signal contacts-which minimizes energy loss and reduces heat generation inside tightly packed assemblies. Power tails and nails are rated to 15.0A, helping prevent overheating and failures caused by excessive current flow, while a robust construction withstands the shock and vibration common in automotive, industrial, and portable equipment.

The series is also engineered to simplify manufacturing. Enlarged alignment features-0.37mm in pitch and 0.31mm in span-make placement more forgiving on automated assembly lines, reducing mismating, rework, and downtime. Circuit sizes range from 20 to 80 positions, allowing a single connector family to serve multiple designs, and embossed tape-on-reel packaging supports high-volume production.

Additional features include an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, 50V maximum voltage, 100 megohms minimum insulation resistance, 250V AC dielectric withstanding voltage, a durability rating of 30 mating cycles, and an LCP housing rated UL 94 V-0 with gold-plated copper alloy contacts. The series is RoHS compliant and low halogen.

Heilind continues to expand its board-to-board and high-density interconnect portfolio, offering customers ready access, technical expertise, and supply-chain support for next-generation system designs. To learn more about Molex VersaPower Connectors, visit Heilind's website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

ABOUT HEILIND

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

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Image Caption: Molex VersaPower Connectors combine power and signal in one interface.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at