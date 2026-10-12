Dochub Launches The Visual Edit Feature To Change Any Document's Visual Look

From Design Bottleneck to One Prompt

Editing the visual elements of a document has traditionally meant leaving the PDF editor altogether. Changing text embedded in an image, redesigning a logo, removing a column from a chart, or sharpening a blurry scan usually requires a separate design tool, a freelancer and/or hours of manual work. Generating a new chart or graph from a document's own data often meant starting from scratch, in another program entirely.

Visual Edit addresses this by bringing those visual edits directly into the DocHub software environment. Instead of exporting a file, editing it elsewhere, and re-uploading it, users select the relevant area of their document, describe the desired changes in a prompt, and let Visual Edit handle the rest. The result is a single, continuous workflow: documents are edited, restyled, and finalized in the same place they're already being managed, therefore saving SMBs and individuals both time and additional costs related to switching between tools.

Key Features & Capabilities

Visual Edit is built to handle text, visuals, and data within a document, covering both common requests and more niche editing needs Here is how it works:



In-editor access - A new Visual Edit icon appears in the toolbar alongside the other text editing tools.

Prompt-based editing - Users select an area limited to one page and type a plain-language instruction into a floating prompt bar to describe the desired visual change.

Visible progress, full control - A progress bar tracks each generation, and users can cancel at any point of this process.

Follow-on editing - After an image is generated, users can keep refining the same result with additional prompts - for example, "move the logo slightly higher" - without reselecting the area or starting over. Each follow-on prompt builds on the latest version and uses one credit.

Undo/redo support - AI-generated images, including follow-on edits, are included in the editor's undo/redo stack, so users can step backward and forward through generated versions. Usage limits - Each prompt counts as one generation. Free and Basic users get 1 generation per month, while Pro users get up to 6 per month. The average processing time is approximately one minute, depending on task complexity.

Important note: If the output is in text format, it will be converted into an image and will not be editable as regular text afterward.

Use Cases & Applications

Visual Edit is designed to support a wide range of visual and data-driven editing tasks, including:



Changing text that's embedded directly in an image within a document

Redesigning a logo, changing its position, or adding color to a black-and-white version

Removing/adding a column in a chart

Acting as a built-in image upscaler to AI images for sharper, higher-quality visuals Generating a chart or graph based on the data already present in the document



In one scenario, a small business owner opens a proposal with a dated, black-and-white logo, selects it, and prompts Visual Edit to "make the logo colorful and move it to the top right" - producing an updated document without opening a separate design tool. In another, an individual reviewing a sales report notices a chart with a column that's no longer relevant, prompts Visual Edit to remove it, then uses a follow-on prompt to lighten the chart's background, refining the result without starting over.

"We built Visual Edit because our users kept telling us that formatting and visual cleanup were slowing down work that should already be finished," said Albert Lardizabal, General Manager at DocHub. "AI has a clear role to play in modern document management - not replacing the person doing the work, but removing the friction between having a document and having the document you actually need. This is the first of several AI-powered editing capabilities we plan to bring directly into DocHub's editor."

Pricing & Availability

Visual Edit is now live for 100% of DocHub users on the web. Free and Basic users receive one Visual Edit generation per month, while Pro users receive six per month; each prompt - including follow-on edits - counts against that limit regardless of which document it's used on. No additional installation or setup is required. Learn more at:

About DocHub

DocHub, now owned and managed by airSlate, Inc., is a browser-based platform for editing, signing, and managing PDF documents, designed to work seamlessly with Google Workspace. Since its launch in 2014, DocHub has become one of the most widely used PDF solutions for individuals, schools, and businesses. It lets users complete the entire PDF workflow - from editing to sending - directly from Gmail, Google Drive, and Chrome, without unnecessary downloads, uploads, or switching between tools. The platform also brings practical AI into everyday document work, helping users generate, edit, prepare, and complete PDFs faster. DocHub offers a straightforward, professional design, ensuring a user-friendly experience and robust security features that meet HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2 Type II standards. For more information, visit .

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