Jake Paul Enters The Nicotine Pouch Category With Sesh: Introducing Sesh Reserve, A Limited-Edition Paul Reserve Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The independent, premium nicotine pouch brand teams with Jake Paul's Paul Reserve on a limited-edition drop - a lemon-forward pouch available only at seshproducts.com

Austin, TX, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesh, the independent premium nicotine pouch brand designed in Sweden and made in America with globally sourced ingredients, today announced a limited-edition collaboration with Jake Paul and his ranch and outdoor lifestyle brand, Paul Reserve. The co-branded nicotine pouch, Sesh Reserve, is a lemon-forward pouch released as a limited-edition drop, available exclusively direct-to-consumer at seshproducts.com for adults 21 and older.







Sesh Reserve, the limited-edition Paul Reserve × Sesh collaboration, available exclusively at seshproducts.com for adults 21+.

The launch follows a tease from Jake Paul, who hinted to his audience of more than 80 million followers that he was moving into nicotine pouches before revealing the Paul Reserve × Sesh collaboration. For Sesh, the partnership is the latest step in building one of the most talked-about independent nicotine pouch brands in the country and a credible alternative to the Legacy Tobacco brands that dominate the category.

"Jake isn't a hired face - he's an investor in Sesh and a genuine believer in what we're building," said Max Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Sesh. "Sesh Reserve brings together his world at Paul Reserve and ours: an independent, premium pouch made to the highest standards in the category. It's a limited drop, and when it's gone, it's gone."

"I made this for all the homies so stop using those other ones. Lock in and use Sesh. This s*** is the bomb diggity," said Jake Paul.



Sesh Reserve - the details



A limited-edition drop, co-branded Paul Reserve × Sesh.

A lemon-forward flavor built on Sesh's existing pouch formula.

Available in 4 mg, 6 mg, and 8 mg.

Sold exclusively direct-to-consumer at seshproducts.com, age-gated for adults 21 and older. For adults 21+ who currently use nicotine.

Sesh's formula was invented by Thomas Ericsson, the Swedish pharmaceutical scientist who created Zyn and is a shareholder in Sesh. Independent of Legacy Tobacco and made on its own terms, Sesh has grown from its 2021 founding to more than 7,500 retail doors nationwide, and is on track for approximately 30,000 doors by the end of 2026.

Sesh Reserve is available now, while supplies last, at seshproducts.com.



About Sesh

Sesh is an independent, premium nicotine pouch brand for adults 21 and older. Designed in Sweden and made in America with globally sourced ingredients, Sesh is independent of Legacy Tobacco. Its formula was invented by Thomas Ericsson, the scientist who created Zyn. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Sesh is available at seshproducts.com and at more than 7,500 retail doors nationwide. Learn more at seshproducts.com.



Disclosure

Jake Paul is an investor in Sesh through AntiFund and a founder of Paul Reserve, and is compensated in connection with this collaboration. This is a paid, co-branded partnership.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical. Underage sale prohibited - 21+ only. Sesh holds no FDA modified-risk order; nothing in this release is a health, safety, or cessation claim.







Jake Paul with Sesh Reserve. Paul is an investor in Sesh.

Press Inquiries

Media contact

press [at] seshproducts.com

