Globali Launches Technology Platform To Restructure Enterprise Global Immigration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-native operating layer coordinates enterprise immigration execution while keeping legal judgment with qualified attorneys.

Globali Launches to Redefine How Enterprises Manage Immigration: Technology Execution, Attorney Oversight, End-to-End Accountability

Irvine, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise immigration has a structural problem. Companies spend significant resources on immigration processes that are reactive, fragmented and opaque – disrupting workforce plans, delaying business priorities and creating uncertainty for the people who matter most. Software alone hasn't solved it. Adding technology to a broken process produces a faster broken process.









Globali Founder, Maryam Etminan is presenting a pitch on globally

Globali today announced the launch of its advanced technology platform for enterprise global mobility, introducing a service-delivery model that rethinks how immigration gets executed at scale. Globali combines technology-enabled operational execution with qualified attorney oversight into a single coordinated managed service.

"Immigration is never simply a process," said Maryam Etminan, Founder and CEO of Globali. "Behind every case is a person's career, a family's future and an enterprise's ability to reach the talent it needs to grow. Globali brings intelligence, execution and professional oversight into one coordinated foundation, so employers can plan with greater visibility and people can navigate important opportunities with more clarity."





What Makes Globali Different

Most immigration technology companies build software and sell it to immigration professionals. Globali runs the operation.

The platform coordinates end-to-end case execution while qualified attorneys retain full responsibility for legal judgment. Technology handles the operational weight – structured decision-making, case activity, stakeholder coordination, timeline management – while professional oversight ensures accountability at every step. The result: greater consistency, earlier visibility and a process that can scale with an enterprise's actual needs.

For companies managing global workforces, this translates to:

- Reduced manual work across immigration programs

- Improved visibility into case status and timelines

- Fewer delays that disrupt hiring and workforce planning

- Lower total cost of managing immigration at scale

For employees and their families, it means a clearer, less uncertain experience navigating a process that affects careers and lives.





A Market Built for a Different Era

Three structural forces have converged to create the conditions for a new model:

Demand has scaled past existing capacity. The competition for skilled talent has intensified across every major economy. Employers routinely need expertise that isn't available domestically. Workers need pathways abroad that existing systems weren't designed to handle at current volume.

Government infrastructure has caught up. Immigration agencies have modernized significantly over the past decade. The digital infrastructure now exists to enable a more coordinated, technology-supported operational model.

AI can now handle regulated operational work. With appropriate oversight, AI and workflow automation can execute complex, regulated tasks at a level and consistency that changes what's possible in a managed service.

Globali was designed around this convergence from the start – not retrofitted to it after the fact.





The Team

Maryam Etminan, Founder and CEO, brings a doctorate in business administration and 20 years of entrepreneurial and business leadership, including six years at the intersection of immigration and technology and a prior exit in the category. She built Globali to operate at the level of complexity that enterprise immigration actually requires.

Adam Klein, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy and Immigration Policy Officer, spent more than 20 years with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, primarily at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. His career encompasses policy implementation, modernization, regulatory interpretation and immigration operations – precisely the expertise required to build a service model that works within the system it's navigating.





Platform Roadmap

Today's launch represents the first layer of a broader enterprise platform designed to support the complete global-mobility lifecycle. Globali's roadmap includes immigration intelligence, coordinated case management, accountable decision-making frameworks and end-to-end visibility. The company's initial focus is enterprise immigration, with the broader goal of making mobility a proactive, integrated function rather than a reactive cost center.





About Globali

Globali is an enterprise global mobility platform that combines technology-enabled execution with qualified attorney oversight to deliver end-to-end immigration services at enterprise scale. The company's mission is to make immigration a more integrated, visible and manageable part of how enterprises compete for global talent.

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Globali transforms global mobility from a fragmented workflow to fully autonomous execution

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