Opterrix Elevates Rich Krupar To Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Krupar will lead commercialization, growth, and market strategy as Opterrix expands its focus on helping insurers build and sustain profitable portfolios

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opterrix, a proactive risk intelligence and portfolio management platform for the property and casualty insurance industry, announced the promotion of Rich Krupar to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In the expanded role, Krupar will lead the company's commercial strategy, growth and revenue initiatives while helping bring Opterrix's evolving portfolio management and underwriting capabilities to (re)insurance companies and other risk bearing entities.

Previously Vice President of Catastrophe and Insurance Solutions at Opterrix, Krupar brings a combination of academic, insurance industry, and technology experience to the role. As CCO, he will oversee the commercialization of existing and new products, work closely with customers and prospects to identify emerging market needs, and help translate those insights into scalable technology and workflow solutions.

His appointment comes as Opterrix broadens its approach to proactive risk intelligence around a central challenge for insurers: how to build, sustain and, when necessary, reshape portfolios amid changing market conditions and evolving risk.

“Rich has built a unique combination of academic, insurance industry, and technical leadership expertise that makes him exceptionally well suited for this role,” said Ben Zimmerman, CEO of Opterrix.“He understands both the technology and the realities facing insurance practitioners. As we expand our portfolio management and underwriting capabilities, Rich will play a critical role in ensuring what we build solves meaningful problems for the market and that we bring those solutions to customers in a way that creates measurable value.”

Opterrix is evolving its platform to give (re)insurers a more holistic view of portfolio health across the insurance lifecycle. Weather and catastrophe risk remain important components of that picture. Still, insurers must also understand how underwriting decisions, risk concentrations, market conditions, and changing exposures affect the overall quality and profitability of their books of business.

That challenge becomes particularly important as (re)insurers navigate different market cycles. During competitive markets, carriers may face greater pressure to grow and take on business outside their traditional risk appetite. Opterrix aims to give insurers greater visibility into the risks and volatility entering their portfolios so they can evaluate scenarios, manage aggregations, and make more informed decisions about where and how they deploy capacity.

“My focus is ultimately on staying close to the people we serve and making sure we are building and commercializing technology that addresses real insurance workflows,” said Rich Krupar, CCO, Opterrix.“Insurers are trying to build profitable, sustainable portfolios in an environment where the variables are constantly changing. Our opportunity is to help them better understand the risks they are taking on, explore the consequences of those decisions, and proactively steer their portfolios toward the outcomes they want.”

Krupar will also contribute to Opterrix's technology and product strategy, advising on how emerging technologies, data and market intelligence can be applied to improve existing insurance workflows and create new ones.

About Opterrix

Opterrix provides proactive risk intelligence to help property and casualty insurers, reinsurers, MGAs and brokers make more informed decisions across underwriting, portfolio management, claims and customer engagement. By combining advanced data, meteorology and technology, Opterrix helps insurance organizations better understand risk, manage exposures and aggregations, strengthen risk selection and proactively respond to changing conditions.

Learn more at Opterrix.com

For more information, please reach out to:

Girish Jaggi

Senior Account Manager

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+1 (289) 623 3627