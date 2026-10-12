Light Gauge Steel Framing Market To Reach USD 15.53 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 4.4% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Growth is driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure investments, labor shortages, and the shift toward

Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 12.53 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 15.53 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 4.4%

Largest Region: Asia Pacific - 48.64% share in 2025

Largest Type: Load-bearing - 58.2% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing End-use: Residential - 4.29% CAGR

Largest Distribution Channel: Distributors - 46.3% share in 2025 Key Players: ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Knauf, Saint-Gobain, Telling Industries, MiTek Industries, BlueScope Steel, Tata Steel, Hadley Group, voestalpine, and Veitchi Frame.

Why This Market Matters

LGSF provides a lightweight, durable, precise, and faster-to-install alternative to conventional framing. Growing construction labor shortages and demand for predictable project schedules are accelerating the adoption of factory-engineered and prefabricated steel framing systems.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by:



Type: Load-bearing, Non-load-bearing

End-use: Residential, Commercial, Others

Distribution Channel: Direct Project Supply, Distributors, Fabrication & Framing Supplier, Others Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Speak to Our Analyst - Get Custom Insights:

Segment Analysis

By Type - Load-bearing Leads

Load-bearing LGSF accounted for 58.2% of the market in 2025, making it the leading type. Its use in structural walls, floors, roofs, multi-story buildings, modular construction, and institutional projects supports its dominant position.

By End-use - Residential Drives Growth

The residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.29% during 2026–2031. Increasing demand for urban housing, affordable housing, modular homes, and faster construction is supporting adoption.

By Distribution Channel - Distributors Lead

Distributors accounted for 46.3% of the market in 2025, benefiting from their extensive relationships with local contractors, builders, modular construction companies, and dealers.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Largest Region

Asia Pacific accounted for 48.64% of the global market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leading position.

Rapid urbanization, residential development, housing demand, and increasing adoption of prefabricated construction across China, Japan, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia are supporting regional growth.

Middle East & Africa - Strong Growth Opportunity

The Middle East & Africa market is benefiting from urban development, housing shortages, infrastructure investment, and government-led construction programs. The region presents significant opportunities for LGSF as developers seek scalable, faster, and more controlled construction solutions.

Key Industry Trends



Prefabricated Construction: Factory-produced LGSF components are reducing on-site construction time.

Modular Buildings: Growing adoption in residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

Digital Construction: BIM, CAD/CAM, and automated manufacturing are improving precision.

Labor Shortages: Reduced dependence on skilled on-site labor is supporting LGSF adoption. Sustainable Construction: Lower material waste and lightweight structures support green-building objectives.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Rapid urbanization and construction activity

Growing demand for lightweight construction systems Labor shortages and demand for faster project completion

Key Restraints



Dependence on specialized roll-forming and fabrication equipment Fluctuations in galvanized steel prices

Key Opportunities



Disaster reconstruction programs

Renovation and retrofit projects Standardized government-led housing programs

Key Challenges



Maintaining tight dimensional tolerances during high-speed roll forming Preventing errors during design-to-machine data transfer.

Competitive Landscape

The LGSF market is characterized by product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, with companies focusing on prefabrication, automation, and engineered framing solutions.

Key Players



ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Knauf

Saint-Gobain

Telling Industries

MiTek Industries

BlueScope Steel

Tata Steel

Hadley Group

voestalpine Veitchi Frame

Recent Industry Developments



May 2026: MiTek Industries acquired Acer Lumber Retrieval Systems, strengthening its automation capabilities for component manufacturing. October 2024: ClarkDietrich Building Systems acquired Studs Unlimited, expanding its cold-formed steel framing footprint in the US Midwest.

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 15.53 billion opportunity by 2031 highlights the growing role of LGSF in the transition toward faster, lighter, more precise, and prefabricated construction.

For manufacturers, contractors, developers, and construction technology providers, opportunities are increasingly centered on load-bearing systems, residential construction, modular buildings, automation, BIM-enabled design, and disaster-reconstruction projects.

Related Reports

Sintered Steel Market

Steel Rebar Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: Report Code: BC 10605 | Published: 28 Aug 2026 | Report Pages: 300 | Market Data Tables: 370 | Figures: 70