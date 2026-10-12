MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has been selected by the University of New Brunswick (UNB) to provide its iPSK solution across student residences, under a five-year agreement delivered alongside partner Eastlink.







University of New Brunswick rolls out Purple's iPSK across student residences

Founded in 1785, UNB is the first English-language university in Canada, with campuses in Fredericton and Saint John. The rollout gives students living on campus a secure, personalized way to get online in their residences, delivered smoothly in partnership with Eastlink.

The agreement is another strong proof point for Purple's student accommodation proposition in North America, an area where reliable, secure connectivity is increasingly central to the student experience.

Michael Bainum, Senior Sales Director, North America at Purple, said:

"Student accommodation is a natural fit for our iPSK solution, and the University of New Brunswick, one of Canada's oldest universities, is a great proof point. Delivering it with Eastlink made for a smooth rollout across their residences."

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About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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