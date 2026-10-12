Ozari Health Expands Nationwide GLP-1 Telehealth Platform With Two Plans For Compounded Semaglutide And Tirzepatide Starting At $86 Per Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LegitScript-certified platform now offers Ozari One, compounded semaglutide with B12 at $86 per month and tirzepatide with B12 at $125 per month, and Ozari Select, with a choice of formulation, billing term, and pharmacy, available in all 50 states. Both plans hold the same monthly price at every dose, include the provider visit and free shipping, carry no membership fee, and are filled by five publicly named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies.

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a New York-based telehealth company, today announced the expansion of its nationwide GLP-1 telehealth platform with two plans, Ozari One and Ozari Select, covering compounded semaglutide starting at $86 per month and compounded tirzepatide starting at $125 per month. Every plan charges the same monthly price at every dose. Patients complete a short online intake, a licensed, state-authorized provider evaluates whether treatment is appropriate, and prescriptions ship free from one of five publicly named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, all 100% online, with no membership fee stacked on the medication.

Compounded semaglutide from Ozari Health, $86 per month on the Ozari One plan with the same price at every dose.

Ozari One is the lower-priced plan and the lowest monthly pricing the company has offered. It covers one formulation of each medication, compounded semaglutide with B12 at $86 per month (billed $258 every three months) or compounded tirzepatide with B12 at $125 per month (billed $375 every three months), shipped as a three-month supply in one box. Ozari One prescriptions are filled by Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy, or White Label Pharmacy, assigned based on availability, and the plan ships to every state except California.

Ozari Select adds choice. Patients pick from three formulations (with B12, with glycine, or no additives), their prescription is filled by Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx Pharmacy depending on the formulation, and billing runs monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually. Select pricing for compounded semaglutide is $175 per month on monthly billing, $145 quarterly, $120 semi-annually, and $99 annually; for compounded tirzepatide it is $235 monthly, $199 quarterly, $175 semi-annually, and $140 annually. Ozari Select is available in all 50 states, and patients on either plan can switch at their next renewal.

The two plans share the same clinical model. Every prescription is reviewed by a licensed provider, every medication is prepared by a US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacy under USP 797 standards, and every medication label identifies the pharmacy that prepared it. Ozari Health publishes its vetting criteria for all five pharmacy partners on its pharmacy standards page, holds LegitScript certification, accepts HSA and FSA cards at checkout, and runs the full experience from intake to refill in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language materials reviewed by a licensed PharmD. If a provider does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it.

The expansion follows the company's GLP-1 Telehealth Pricing Index, an open dataset tracking the real monthly cost of compounded GLP-1 treatment across more than 90 online providers. Headline prices in the online GLP-1 market frequently exclude membership fees, dose-based surcharges, and multi-month prepay requirements, so the advertised number and the monthly bill often differ. Ozari One and Ozari Select were built so that the price on the page is the price at every dose, with the billing term and the pharmacy spelled out before a patient signs up.

"When Ozari launched, the goal was a GLP-1 telehealth platform where a patient could see the full price, the pharmacy, and the terms on one page," said an Ozari Health spokesperson. "Ozari One takes the lowest price the company has ever offered and holds it at every dose. Ozari Select keeps the choice of formulation and pharmacy for patients who want it. Neither plan asks anyone to guess what next month costs."

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about GLP-1 telehealth with Ozari Health

How much does compounded semaglutide cost per month through Ozari Health?

Compounded semaglutide with B12 is $86 per month on Ozari One, billed $258 every three months. On Ozari Select it runs $175 per month on monthly billing, $145 quarterly, $120 semi-annually, and $99 annually.

How much does compounded tirzepatide cost per month through Ozari Health?

Compounded tirzepatide with B12 is $125 per month on Ozari One, billed $375 every three months. On Ozari Select it runs $235 per month on monthly billing, $199 quarterly, $175 semi-annually, and $140 annually.

Does the monthly price change as the dose increases?

No. Both Ozari One and Ozari Select charge the same monthly price at every dose.

Is Ozari Health available in all 50 states?

Ozari Select is available in all 50 states. Ozari One ships to every state except California, so California patients qualify for Ozari Select.

Which pharmacies fill Ozari Health prescriptions?

Five US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies: Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy, and White Label Pharmacy fill Ozari One, and Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx Pharmacy fill Ozari Select. The medication label always identifies the pharmacy that prepared the prescription.

How does a GLP-1 telehealth visit work at Ozari Health?

Patients complete an online medical intake, a licensed, state-authorized provider reviews it and decides whether compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide is appropriate, and the prescription ships to the patient's door. If the provider does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund.

Is there a membership fee?

No. The monthly price on both plans covers the provider visit, the medication, and free expedited shipping, with no separate membership charge.

Does Ozari Health offer care in Spanish?

Yes. The full experience from intake to refill is available in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language materials reviewed by a licensed PharmD.

Are compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. They are prepared for an individual prescription by a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy.

To compare plans or check eligibility, visit ozarihealth.com.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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