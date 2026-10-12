Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


Date: 2026-10-12 10:01:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”)

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 05 October to 09 October 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 47,948 810,198,520
5 October 2026 220 23,377.0000 5,142,940
6 October 2026 220 23,590.0000 5,189,800
7 October 2026 220 23,376.1818 5,142,760
8 October 2026 220 23,793.9091 5,234,660
9 October 2026 220 23,758.7273 5,226,920
Total 5-9 October 2026 1,100 25,937,080
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 10,800 233,781,230
Accumulated under the program 49,048 836,135,600
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 191,792 3,320,721,564
5 October 2026 771 24,204.3839 18,661,580
6 October 2026 771 24,423.7484 18,830,710
7 October 2026 771 24,296.1997 18,732,370
8 October 2026 771 24,759.1569 19,089,310
9 October 2026 771 24,772.1660 19,099,340
Total 5-9 October 2026 3,855 94,413,310
Bought from the Foundation* 545 24,491.1310 13,347,666
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 43,200 970,614,265
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 196.192 3.428.482.540

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,048 A shares and 255,577 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 October 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2026

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111795485



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search