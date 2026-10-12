Queen Mattresses From $234! Sweetnight® Flash Sale - Extra 35% OFF Island Mattresses & Halloween Sale - Up To 50% OFF

SweetNight CoolNest Ultra Memory Foam Mattress

SweetNight SenseSync Adjustable Base

SweetNight Island Hybrid Mattress

SweetNight® Flash Sale drops Island Mattress prices to $234 for the 10'' Queen, $260 for the 12'' Queen, and $305 for the 14'' Queen. Limited stock available.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a recently announced brand renewal and the launch of the CoolNestUltra Memory Foam Mattress and, coming soon, SenseSyncTM Adjustable Bed Base, the sleep wellness brand SweetNightis slashing prices on one of its older yet very popular and well-rated products, the Island hybrid mattress.SWEETNIGHT ISLAND HYBRID MATTRESS FLASH SALE DETAILSSweetNight is offering an Extra 35% off at Checkout on the Island Hybrid Mattress, a breathable hybrid built around the company's Dynamic CoilTM technology. The additional discount applies automatically at checkout with code FLASH35 to the already-discounted price and brings total savings above 50%.With the discount code applied, the final Queen mattress prices are as follows:*** 10'' Queen costs only $234, down from $479.99 (51% OFF)*** 12'' Queen costs only $260, down from $539.99 (52% OFF)*** 14'' Queen costs only $305, down from $629.99 (52% OFF)Financing is available, and the mattress is HSA/FSA eligible.Key product details:*** Sizes: Full, Queen, King, and California King*** Feel: Medium firmness, with a soft knitted cover and responsive coil support*** Thickness: 10", 12", and 14" options, with some sizes already out of stock*** Shipping: Free in the U.S., with orders fulfilled in 1–2 business days*** Protection: 100-night risk-free trial and 10-year limited warrantyThe Island Mattress has a simple yet effective design, relying on a breathable euro-top cover, cooling gel-infused foam, support foam, and Dynamic CoilTM system. Its firmness ranges from Medium to Medium Firm, with the thinner options recommended for back and stomach sleepers and the thicker option being more suitable for side and combination sleepers. Couples will appreciate the reliable motion isolation. Every order that goes through depletes stock, so shoppers should order as soon as possible, while the size they need is still available.SWEETNIGHT HALLOWEEN SALE - MORE GREAT DISCOUNTSAlong with the Island Mattress Flash Sale, SweetNight is also running a Halloween Sale with discounts of up to 40% sitewide and up to 50% on bundles. All discounts are applied automatically on the website and at checkout, resulting in attractive final prices starting at $69.99 for pillows and $159.99 for bed frames.THE NEWER PRODUCTS IN THE SPOTLIGHTCoolNestUltra Memory Foam Mattress - The Ultra is SweetNight's most advanced cooling mattress, part of the CoolNestseries. It feels up to 11° cooler thanks to its Ice silk cover and PCMfluxFoam and AirMeshTM Foam that control temperature and enhance breathability. Support and pressure relief are maximized with a 7-zone support system. Queen-size prices start at $729.99, with an extra 10% off and bundle discounts applied automatically at checkout.SenseSyncTM Adjustable Bed Base - This bed takes comfort, support, and convenience to a whole new level with back and leg massage, zero gravity, anti-snore, and TV modes, USB charging ports, and under-bed lights. The queen size is priced at $749.99 with an extra 10% off applied automatically at checkout.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSHow much is the SweetNight Island Hybrid flash sale?With the extra 35% discount, queen prices range from $234 to $305, depending on thickness - 10'', 12'', or 14''.Is there a trial period?Yes. Every SweetNight mattress comes with a 100-night trial, and the company recommends sleeping on it for at least 30 nights.Can the sale be combined with other offers?The 35% Extra discount cannot be stacked but the company does offer additional discounts for buying 2 or 3 products, so it's worth testing various offers depending on which products are of interest and the discounts available for them.Where can I buy it?On SweetNight's Island Hybrid page:ABOUT SWEETNIGHTSweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. They solve the biggest barriers in smart sleep by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced, and aim to become the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, making intelligent, thoughtful health accessible to all. Their products are available on the company's official website, SweetNight

Mihaela Olaru

AM Navigator & SweetNight

+40 743 121 096

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Queen Mattresses from $234! SweetNight® Flash Sale - Extra 35% OFF Island Mattresses & Halloween Sale - up to 50% OFF News Provided By AM Navigator October 12, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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