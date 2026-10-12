Global Village Season 31: RTA Announces 4 Bus Routes To Key Transport Hubs

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Four direct bus routes will connect Global Villag to major transport hubs across Dubai, while electric abra services will also return for the new season.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the return of four dedicated bus routes connecting Global Village to key transport hubs across the emirate, with services operating every 40 to 60 minutes during the attraction's 31st season.

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The services will resume as Global Village opens for its new season on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which will run until May 2027.

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According to RTA, the four routes will operate from Al Rashidiya, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Mall of the Emirates bus stations, providing direct connections for visitors travelling to and from the popular attraction.

Four bus routes to Global Village

The dedicated bus services will operate on the following routes:

- Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station to Global Village, with buses departing every 60 minutes.

- Route 103: Union Bus Station to Global Village, with buses departing every 40 minutes.

- Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village, with buses departing every 60 minutes.

- Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, with buses departing every 60 minutes.

RTA said the routes are designed to make Global Village more accessible to visitors travelling from different parts of Dubai, particularly families and tourists using public transport.

The buses are equipped with modern amenities and safety features to provide comfortable journeys throughout the season.

The authority said the services form part of its efforts to improve connectivity between Dubai's major tourism and entertainment destinations while encouraging greater use of public transport.

Electric abra services return

Alongside the bus routes, RTA will resume its tourist water transport service within Global Village, operating two environmentally friendly electric abras.

The abras will offer visitors leisure trips along the attraction's waterways, providing views of its facilities and entertainment areas.

According to RTA, the service combines transportation with sightseeing while supporting the authority's efforts to promote sustainable mobility and cleaner transport options.

The return of the bus and abra services comes as Global Village prepares to welcome millions of visitors from the UAE and abroad during its 2026–2027 season.

RTA said the transport arrangements aim to provide convenient access to the attraction while supporting Dubai's tourism sector and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

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