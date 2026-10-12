Gujarat Govt Clears Incentives For 25 Industrial Units With Rs 3,903 Crore Investment

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Gujarat has approved final eligibility certificates for 25 industrial units seeking incentives under two state industrial policies, covering proposed investments of Rs 3,903.30 crore and expected to generate more than 8,178 employment opportunities.

The approvals were granted at a high-level committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, according to a statement issued by the state Industries and Mines Department on Monday.

Of the 25 units, 22 have been approved for investments worth Rs 1,631.90 crore under the Industrial Policy-2015. The remaining three large industrial units have received final approval for investments totalling Rs 2,271.40 crore under the Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme-2022.

The units are spread across Ahmedabad, Morbi, Bharuch, Kutch, Vadodara, Mehsana, Kheda and Surendranagar districts. They operate in sectors including automobiles, textiles, plastics, paper, chemicals, ceramics and metals.

The state government provides financial incentives to eligible industrial units under the two policies, including assistance linked to net state goods and services tax (SGST), interest subsidies and reimbursement of employees' provident fund (EPF) contributions.

The latest approvals cover both large industrial projects and smaller enterprises, with the government seeking to support investment across different segments of the state's industrial sector.

The department said the incentive framework was intended to promote industrial development, encourage investment and support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside larger industries.

The approvals come as Gujarat continues to use policy-linked financial assistance to attract industrial investment across its districts and manufacturing sectors.

The department said the projects covered by the latest decisions were expected to create approximately 8,178 jobs.