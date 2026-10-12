Tripura CM Claims Previous Left Front Govt Left Rs 13,000 Crore Financial Burden

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 12 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday claimed that the previous CPI (M)-led Left Front government had left a financial burden of Rs 13,000 crore on the present BJP-led government.

Laying foundation stones for and inaugurating 62 development projects worth over Rs 216 crore in Unakoti and North Tripura districts, the Chief Minister said that despite various financial challenges, the pace of development in the state had remained uninterrupted.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine governments continue to advance development initiatives across every corner of the state,” Saha said.

Coming down heavily on the previous Left Front government, the Chief Minister said that while the former government had spoken of a 'Golden Era' during its tenure, it had failed to deliver meaningful development to the people.“Instead, they left a financial burden of Rs 13,000 crore on the present BJP government,” he said.

Saha said that the development initiatives being undertaken by the present government were aimed at improving infrastructure and ensuring the overall welfare of people across the state.

“Today (Monday) marks an important milestone in the development journey of Kumarghat sub-division in Unakoti district as we move forward with our vision of building a Viksit Tripura. Delighted to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 21 projects worth over Rs 40 crore, aimed at ensuring the overall welfare of the people and strengthening infrastructure across the sub-division,” the Chief Minister said.

He also laid foundation stones for and inaugurated 41 development projects worth Rs 176.32 crore in North Tripura district, which shares a border with southern Assam.

Referring to the newly constructed District Magistrate and Collector's office in North Tripura district, Saha said the new facility would help improve public service delivery.“The newly constructed District Magistrate and Collector's office, North Tripura, will support more efficient, accessible and citizen-centric public service delivery,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the BJP-led government's“Developmental Mission”, Saha said that during the current financial year (2026-27), he had laid foundation stones for or inaugurated a series of development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore across the state.

He further stated that during the previous financial year (2025-26), he had laid foundation stones for or inaugurated a large number of development projects across Tripura.

According to the Chief Minister, the projects undertaken during the last financial year were valued at Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting the government's focus on infrastructure development and public welfare.