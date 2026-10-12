Bihar: BPSC Postpones 72Nd Preliminary Exam Scheduled For Oct 25

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test, which was scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026.

In an important notice, the Commission cited unavoidable reasons for the postponement but did not provide a detailed explanation.

The BPSC said the revised examination date would be announced later.

Candidates preparing for the examination have been advised to monitor notifications on the Commission's official website, gov, for further updates.

The 72nd Combined Competitive Examination is being conducted to recruit candidates for 1,186 posts across various Bihar government departments.

The recruitment notification initially covered 1,230 posts. However, 44 Sugarcane Officer posts were subsequently removed from the combined examination.

Revisions were also made to the vacancies for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other positions.

The advertised vacancies include several administrative, police and departmental posts.

The vacancies listed in the supplied recruitment details include 100 Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO/SDM) posts, 20 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posts, 76 Assistant Commissioner (State Tax) posts, 65 Rural Development Officer posts, 70 Block Panchayat Raj Officer posts, 54 Municipal Executive Officer posts, 365 Revenue Officer and equivalent posts, 130 Cooperative Extension Officer posts, and 56 Labour Enforcement Officer posts.

These positions form part of the recruitment drive for administrative and other government services in Bihar.

The postponement means candidates will have to wait for the Commission to announce a fresh date before finalising their examination plans.

The revised schedule and any further instructions will be issued through official notifications.

The preliminary examination had earlier been scheduled for July 26, 2026, but that date was subsequently cancelled. The BPSC had announced the cancellation of the July 26 examination on July 18. The October 25 schedule has now also been postponed.

Candidates are advised to rely on official BPSC announcements for confirmation of the new examination date and other details.