Kerala: Satheesan Govt Seeks To Reshape Governance In First 120 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) Four months after the Congress-led UDF returned to power following a decade of LDF rule, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan is seeking to establish a new style of governance with a focus on welfare delivery, clearing pending dues and making government services more accessible.

Satheesan said the government has outlined 12 themes under the banner 'A Government with the People - Transforming Keralam' to showcase its priorities since assuming office on May 18.

The emphasis is on issues that directly affect people's lives.

These include welfare pensions, women's free travel on KSRTC buses, healthcare, farmers' payments, employment and faster delivery of public services.

Clearing long-pending dues is a key part of the government's agenda.

He also highlighted the settlement of arrears owed to paddy farmers, Rs. 310 crore in pending scholarships for backwards-class students and an allocation of Rs. 200 crore towards old liabilities of the Health Department.

Another Rs. 32 crore has been sanctioned to clear welfare pension arrears for expatriates.

These measures seek to address grievances that have persisted for years.

However, the government will have to ensure that the remaining dues are cleared and fresh arrears do not accumulate.

Women's welfare has received considerable attention.

The initiatives include free bus travel, interest-free loans, support for women fish vendors and higher wages for ASHA workers.

A health insurance scheme offering coverage of up to Rs. 25 lakh is another major announcement.

Its impact will depend on effective implementation and the availability of funds.

The government is also seeking to improve Kerala's investment climate.

Simplified approvals, new industrial zones and the development of Vizhinjam port and related maritime activities are expected to support economic growth and generate jobs.

For young people, the focus is on artificial intelligence, robotics, emerging careers and improved sports facilities.

The government has also highlighted measures to simplify land services, tackle drug abuse and corruption, and reduce the threat of wildlife attacks.

The 12 themes reflect an attempt to combine immediate welfare measures with longer-term economic and administrative reforms.

The political challenge for Satheesan is to translate these promises into visible results.

Faster approvals must lead to more investment.

Employment initiatives must create opportunities.

Welfare announcements must reach their intended beneficiaries without delay.

After ten years of LDF rule, the Congress-led government is keen to demonstrate that a change in government can bring a change in governance.

The first 120 days have set out its priorities.

The real test will be whether these initiatives improve public services, ease financial distress and create jobs in the months ahead.