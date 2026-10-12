Punjab: SIR Of Electoral Rolls Over Voters Increased To 2.01 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls over, the electorates in Punjab increased from 1.93 crore to 2.01 crore, a net increase of 3.64 per cent, Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said on Monday.

In the final roll, the total electors, 201,00,727, comprised 103,76,026 men, 97,24,195 women, and 506 third genders. The final roll of the Special Summary Revision relating to service voters, with October 1 as the qualifying date, was published on Monday.

Polling station rationalisation was carried out across all districts, increasing the number of polling stations from 24,453 to 25,332 to enhance voter accessibility, she said.

A month-long SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) plan was implemented using multichannel outreach. Key initiatives included the symbolic launch of SIR 2026 on June 23, where over 2,000 youth formed a human chain, SMS alerts on key dates, radio jingles, audio messages through e-rickshaws, and block-level officer (BLO) field announcements.

Electoral Literacy Clubs engaged citizens through poster-making, debates, seminars, and rangoli competitions, while IEC material was displayed at banks. Social media campaigns featured SVEEP icons and eminent personalities.

Special camps were also held in colleges and schools across Punjab to enrol young voters. She said the Special Intensive Revision was completed in Punjab in a smooth, transparent, and time-bound manner, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The completion reflected the coordinated efforts of election machinery, the cooperation of electors, and the active participation of all stakeholders.

The CEO urged eligible people who, for any reason, could not be included in the final electoral roll after its publication, or new electors seeking enrolment, to apply online through the ECINET App or offline through their respective BLO by filling out Form 6.