Rajasthan: Wife Names 30 Accused In FIR In Former MLA Murder Case
According to the complaint, the alleged attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a mining lease and the operation of a stone crusher unit. The FIR names several individuals, including Mukesh (son of Hargyan), Rajveer alias Maggu, Jagat, Babu, Banwari, Bhagchand, Vishnu, Hemsingh, Kaushal, Avtar, Shiv Singh, Jitendra and Sanjay.
The complaint alleges that the dispute began a day before the fatal incident, when workers at the mining lease and crusher site were assaulted. A separate case concerning that earlier incident had also been registered at Vair police station.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly arrived at the mining lease and stone crusher premises the following day in a coordinated manner. The complaint alleges that they trespassed onto the premises and engaged in assault, stone-pelting, firing and arson. The attackers allegedly intended to dismantle the crusher unit, and Atar Singh Bhadana was targeted during the incident, the complaint states.
The FIR describes the severity of the alleged assault on Bhadana. According to the complaint, his limbs were broken, and he was struck on the head with a gandasa.
The complaint further alleges that he died due to excessive blood loss caused by his severe injuries. The circumstances surrounding the attack and the precise cause of death remain matters for investigation.
The police investigation will need to examine the allegations, gather supporting evidence and establish the circumstances that led to Bhadana's death. The claims made in the FIR remain allegations and must be verified through the investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment