Rajasthan: Wife Names 30 Accused In FIR In Former MLA Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Kamlesh Bhadana, wife of former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, has lodged an FIR at Vair police station in connection with the murder of her husband. The complaint accuses 30 named individuals and 50-60 unidentified people of assault, stone-pelting, firing and arson. She also alleged that Bhadana's limbs were broken and his head was struck with a gandasa (a traditional chopping weapon).

According to the complaint, the alleged attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a mining lease and the operation of a stone crusher unit. The FIR names several individuals, including Mukesh (son of Hargyan), Rajveer alias Maggu, Jagat, Babu, Banwari, Bhagchand, Vishnu, Hemsingh, Kaushal, Avtar, Shiv Singh, Jitendra and Sanjay.

The complaint alleges that the dispute began a day before the fatal incident, when workers at the mining lease and crusher site were assaulted. A separate case concerning that earlier incident had also been registered at Vair police station.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly arrived at the mining lease and stone crusher premises the following day in a coordinated manner. The complaint alleges that they trespassed onto the premises and engaged in assault, stone-pelting, firing and arson. The attackers allegedly intended to dismantle the crusher unit, and Atar Singh Bhadana was targeted during the incident, the complaint states.

The FIR describes the severity of the alleged assault on Bhadana. According to the complaint, his limbs were broken, and he was struck on the head with a gandasa.

The complaint further alleges that he died due to excessive blood loss caused by his severe injuries. The circumstances surrounding the attack and the precise cause of death remain matters for investigation.

The police investigation will need to examine the allegations, gather supporting evidence and establish the circumstances that led to Bhadana's death. The claims made in the FIR remain allegations and must be verified through the investigation.