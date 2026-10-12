TN: Prem Anand Sinha Takes Charge As DVAC Director

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Prem Anand Sinha took charge as Director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tamil Nadu, on Monday, bringing to the post experience in district policing, metropolitan police administration and a Union government agency.

Sinha, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and a 2001-batch IPS officer, was serving as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, before assuming charge of the State's anti-corruption directorate.

Originally from Chhattisgarh, he has also completed the ICWA qualification. His career has included assignments across Tamil Nadu, with postings in Chennai and its neighbouring police commissionerates, as well as the northern and southern regions of the State.

Among his district-level assignments, Sinha served as Superintendent of Police in Perambalur and Kancheepuram. He also held the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anna Nagar, Chennai, before taking up other responsibilities during his career.

His experience outside the State police included a deputation to the Union government, during which he served as Zonal Director (South) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). That assignment added a central agency posting to a career otherwise marked by responsibilities in district police units, city commissionerates and regional police administration in Tamil Nadu.

In the Greater Chennai Police, Sinha held several senior positions, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Additional Commissioner of Police (South). These postings formed part of his experience in policing the State capital.

He subsequently served as Inspector General of Police, North Zone, and as Commissioner of Police, Madurai City. His career also included a stint as Inspector General of Police, South Zone, extending his regional policing experience to southern Tamil Nadu.

Following his promotion to the rank of ADGP, Sinha was appointed Commissioner of Police, Avadi. He later took over as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, the position he held before moving to the DVAC.

His appointments in Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram gave him experience across the capital and its adjoining urban police jurisdictions, alongside his earlier district and zonal assignments.

With Monday's assumption of charge, Sinha moves from heading the Tambaram police commissionerate to leading Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. The appointment marks the latest senior leadership assignment in his career, following service in district policing, traffic administration, regional supervision and city police leadership at various stages over the preceding years.