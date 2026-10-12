Odisha: Vigilance Unearths 19 Plots, 3 Buildings In DA Searches Against ABEO

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) Continuing its drive against corrupt government officials, Odisha Vigilance on Monday unearthed huge properties, including 19 valuable plots, during simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to a senior state government official over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The official, identified as Jayadev Jena, is serving as Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district. The searches were underway at different premises in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

According to Odisha Vigilance, three multi-storeyed buildings, 19 valuable plots, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers have been found so far in the name of Jena and his family members.

The properties include a triple-storeyed building measuring approximately 4,300 square feet at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar, a double-storeyed building measuring around 3,850 square feet and another building measuring about 7,100 square feet at P. Nuagaon in Ganjam district. The 19 plots are located in Bhubaneswar and Khalikote and Kodala areas of Ganjam district.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is measuring and assessing the value of the buildings and plots. Officials are also weighing gold jewellery and verifying bank deposits and other financial investments.

The searches are being conducted at seven locations, including three buildings linked to Jena, the houses of two relatives, his rented residential premises at Jarka in Jajpur district and his office chamber.

The operation is being led by three Additional Superintendents of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police and nine inspectors, along with other supporting staff.

The searches are being carried out under warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Jena joined government service as an assistant teacher on August 25, 1987, under the District Inspector of Schools, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, with an initial monthly salary of Rs 1,000. He was promoted to headmaster in March 2014 and became an ABEO in March 2023. He was transferred to Dharmasala block in November 2024.

The vigilance officials informed that the searches were continuing, and further details on recovery were awaited.