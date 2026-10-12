Bihar CM Inaugurates New OPD Tower At PMCH, Registration Counters Increased To 15

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the new OPD tower at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday in the presence of Health Minister Nishant Kumar.

An OPD registration facility was also launched in the building to improve convenience for patients visiting the state's premier government medical institution.

The new facility is part of PMCH's ongoing redevelopment programme, which aims to modernise hospital infrastructure, expand patient capacity and improve healthcare services.

Patients from Patna and other districts of Bihar regularly visit the hospital for treatment.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Choudhary said the new OPD tower marked an important milestone in PMCH's redevelopment.

He said the growing number of patients had made it necessary to expand the hospital's infrastructure and upgrade its medical facilities.

He added that the NDA government had undertaken the redevelopment project with the aim of transforming PMCH into the country's largest hospital and the second-largest in Asia.

Choudhary said the new registration system would make obtaining OPD slips easier, particularly for patients travelling from remote areas, women and elderly people.

The new OPD registration counters have been established on the first floor of the building.

The number of counters has been increased from 10 to 15 to manage patient flow more efficiently and reduce waiting times.

Health Minister Nishant Kumar said three counters had been reserved specifically for women, while a separate counter had been provided for elderly patients and persons with disabilities.

The registration area is air-conditioned and equipped with seating arrangements for patients waiting for their turn.

Kumar also reviewed the arrangements with the PMCH superintendent.

He said the new facility would offer relief to patients waiting for registration slips, particularly during hot or rainy weather.

He added that the government was focused on improving healthcare facilities for the public.

PMCH Superintendent Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh said patients would be able to consult the relevant doctors at the OPD on the third floor after completing registration on the first floor.

The arrangement is intended to streamline registration and consultation services within the same building, making the process more convenient for patients and their attendants.

According to the PMCH superintendent, the newly inaugurated Tower 3 was completed under Phase 1 of the hospital's redevelopment project.

The building includes escalators, a modern waiting lounge, a surgical ward with 150 air-conditioned beds, four modular operation theatres and a rooftop helipad intended for air ambulance services.