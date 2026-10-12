K'taka To Host FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia 2026 From Oct 20

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government is committed to developing Bengaluru into a major national and international basketball hub and will extend all necessary support to promote the sport, said Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Olympic Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday, Parameshwara announced that the city will host the FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia 2026 from October 20 to 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The prestigious championship will bring together six leading women's basketball clubs from across Asia, he stated.

The tournament is being organised by the Karnataka State Basketball Association (KSBA) under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with support from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, and FIBA.

“Hosting the FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia 2026 is a proud moment for Karnataka and reflects our commitment to promoting sports and providing athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest level,” Parameshwara said.

He expressed his gratitude to K. Govindaraj, President of FIBA Asia and Secretary of the Karnataka State Basketball Association, for bringing the prestigious international championship to Bengaluru.

On behalf of the State Government, basketball lovers of Karnataka and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he thanked Govindaraj for securing this opportunity for Bengaluru.

Parameshwara recalled that Bengaluru had hosted several basketball tournaments in the past, including invitational championships, and said this event would further strengthen the city's stature as a prominent sporting destination.

The championship will feature Denso Iris of Japan, Cheongju KB Stars of South Korea, Sichuan Yuanda Meile of China, Akari Sparks of the Philippines, Cathay Life Tigers of Chinese Taipei, and Indian Railways, the reigning national champions of India.

Highlighting the quality of the tournament, Parameshwara said each participating team would include two American players, and noted that NBA players would also be part of the championship, making it a particularly exciting event for basketball fans and young players alike.

All matches will be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, with two matches scheduled daily at 4 PM and 7 PM.

Parameshwara said the championship would provide a valuable opportunity for young basketball players in Karnataka and across India to watch some of the finest international players in action and learn from their skills, techniques and competitive approach.

He said the tournament would play an important role in promoting women's basketball in the country, especially in Karnataka, and would inspire more young girls to take up the sport seriously.

Parameshwara also highlighted the participation of Indian Railways, saying the team, as India's national champions, would get a rare opportunity to compete against some of Asia's strongest clubs on an international platform.

“Normally, it is difficult for our teams to get the opportunity to play in international championships. This tournament gives Indian Railways that opportunity and also allows our players to gain exposure to the international level,” he said.

Parameshwara said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had already agreed to support the championship and assured that the Karnataka Government would continue to support such major sporting events in the future as well.

He said Karnataka aims to emerge as a major basketball centre in India and that the government would do everything possible to support efforts to make Bengaluru a national and international basketball hub.

The Deputy Chief Minister welcomed the participating teams to Karnataka and expressed confidence that the six-day event would be a memorable celebration of sporting excellence, women's basketball and international competition.

On the occasion, FIBA Asia President and Member of the Legislative Council Dr K. Govindaraj, Karnataka State Basketball Association President B. Dayananda, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Principal Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, and Commissioner M. N. Anucheth were present.