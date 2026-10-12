Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Shavkat Mirziyoyev Discuss Turkmen-Uzbek Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the current state of cooperation between Ashgabat and Tashkent during a phone call today.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Mirziyoyev for his personal contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations, which are developing across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

They highlighted the importance of open and effective dialogue at the highest level in advancing bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also noted that agreements reached during regular meetings between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev, as well as contacts between delegations of the two countries, provide a solid basis for expanding cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan agreed to elevate bilateral relations by establishing a High-Level Strategic Partnership Council following talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Awaza on October 8, 2026. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. The new council is intended to provide an institutional framework for strengthening political dialogue and advancing practical cooperation.

The two leaders noted positive momentum in trade and economic ties, with bilateral trade continuing to grow and the Shavat-Dashoguz cross-border trade zone operating between the two countries. They highlighted the need for an action plan to increase mutual trade and a cooperation program covering industry, energy, transport, agriculture and water management, including stronger ties between their regions.

Mirziyoyev visited Turkmenistan on October 8-9 to attend the regional consultative meeting and the CIS summit. At the regional meeting, he also called for stronger industrial cooperation, improved transport connectivity and joint work on energy, water resources and environmental issues.